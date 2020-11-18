These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2020 amount to around 89,126 square feet of luxury living and around $41,229,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen 1 / 14 225 Mayerling Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 6,780 square feet

Address: 225 Mayerling Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Bunker Hill Masterpiece by TRINITY ESTATE HOMES! This New Construction is Timeless yet Modern w/ a Coastal influence! Custom Plans by Rice Design & Finishes by Elizabeth Garrett Interiors! Paver Drive leads to guest Parking, Gated Motor Court, & 3 Car Garage! Stunning open Entertaining Spaces w/ Magnificent Bar & Butler’s pantry w/ Temperature controlled Wine Room! The Gourmet Kitchen has Thermador Appliance package, Custom Brass shelving units, & Appliance Hutch! Extensive Custom Cabinets & Millwork throughout! Grand Master Suite Down w/Beautiful views of Backyard & Veranda, Gorgeous white marble Master Bath, His/Her Closets & Vanity Spaces! Extensive Wide Plank White Oak Flooring, 5 En Suites Upstairs, + Bonus/Flex Space! Fabulous open Gameroom & Media w/Entertaining Bar! Grand Exterior Spaces w/ Summer Kitchen & Cathedral Pavillon w/Isokern Fireplace! Builder Pier Slab, Foam Insulation, 3 half baths, Lighting Control & Audio pre-wire, + so much More! Quality Finishes throughout!”

Full Screen 1 / 18 5406 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 7,764 square feet

Address: 5406 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Listing: “ Nestled on a quiet block east of Tanglewood Blvd, this modern Dutch-inspired residence designed by Robert Dame, constructed by Ashton Gray Development- is nothing short of spectacular. From the elegant façade, through the dramatic entry, into its many luxurious rooms, the home exudes the finest comfort & style in a beautiful fashion w emphasis over the backyard. It boasts a window lined living room spanning nearly 50′ long, gourmet kitchen outfitted w top tier appliances & custom cabinetry that spills into a butler’s pantry w wine accommodations & the spacious dining room. Main level game-room w access to backyard along with a guest suite, powder room & 1 of 2 utility areas concludes the floor. Transition upstairs to find the Owners Suite complete w private office, a superbly appointed bathroom w separate vanities, glass enclosed shower, freestanding therapy tub, breakfast bar & 2 sizable closets with custom built-ins. 3 generous en-suite bedrooms & utility room complete the level."

Full Screen 1 / 14 19 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 10,366 square feet

Address: 19 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “A true oasis ideal for entertaining year round, whether hosting friends, family or business associates, this backyard retreat is the ideal stay-at-home setting. 2+ private acres on over 350ft of Golf Frontage along the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Carlton Woods. With views of the #8, #9 & Bear Branch Lake, this lot is one of the best CW has to offer. Highlights include gorgeous tropical pool & garden views throughout; nearly 4,000sf of outdoor entertaining w/sunken summer kitchen/bar, resort pool/spa, & an exceptional pavilion w/fireplace. Inside, expansive living spaces offer an impressive primary suite w/private den, fireplace, exercise room, his/her closets w/private laundry. Kitchen showcases a stunning Thermador Column Feezer/Fridge/Wine center. A must see first floor playroom is sure to encourage any child’s imagination. Upstairs 2nd laundry, over-sized game/den & media rooms; all bedrooms have en-suite baths, large closets, generous windows. 4 car garage w/room for lifts."

Full Screen 1 / 23 9033 Kenilworth Street, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 8,270 square feet

Address: 9033 Kenilworth Street, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Spectacular new construction in sought after Close-In Memorial leaves no detail behind. Enter through custom wrought iron front door with Swarovski crystal detail into the breathtaking two-story foyer and living room complete with marble fireplace and columns. High end custom finishes throughout, chef’s kitchen, wine grotto & bar, first floor media room, handsome study. Lavish first floor master suite includes a breakfast bar, Toto AirBath Tub, two generous closets, and spa style shower. Other impressive features: handmade Swarovski crystal hardware, home automation system, Nest smoke detectors, and central vacuum system. This home is fully gated with a circular drive, motor court between two 2- car garages, spacious outdoor kitchen overlooking resort-style self- cleaning pool and spa with swim up bar. Zoned to prestigious Spring Branch ISD schools."

Full Screen 1 / 16 112 Glenwood, Houston, TX 77007

Size: 7,059 square feet

Address: 112 Glenwood, Houston, TX 77007

Listing: “Stunning NEW Modern Home by Allan Edwards! Walk to Memorial Park. Incredible estate home w/an abundance of natural light, awesome outdoor living/entertaining space, 4 car garage w/gated driveway, installed elevator & additional parking. Impressive Outdoor Oasis features over sized pool & striking landscaping design. Impressive living area with a beautiful window wall that opens to the alluring pool areas. Spacious Dining room w/temperature controlled glass wine room. Well designed kitchen, which opens to the outdoor living space & features lovely pool views, sleek beautiful countertops, butlers pantry with ice maker and walk in storage pantry. Fabulous private Primary Suite with sitting area, AMAZING Primary bath with separate over sized closets. 3 additional En Suite Bedrooms up. Also downstairs is a handsome study with serene pool view + a Flex/Media/Game/5th Bedroom w/full bath. Abundant storage, tankless recirculating hot H2O heaters. Quality abounds in this luxury estate home."

Full Screen 1 / 13 2023 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX 77027

Size: 7,920 square feet

Address: 2023 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX 77027

Listing: “Oak Estates welcomes this brand new build by Layne Kelly w/ designs by Masa Studio Architects. Opulent & grand, this stunning residence is replete with designer finishes & quality craftsmanship. The exceptional encased exterior showcases brick, stone & stucco accented by CopperSmith lanterns. Inside, the meticulously thought-out floor plan features elegant formals as well as cozy casuals with a secondary down. A magnificent foyer leads to the open concept family room featuring sliding glass doors that completely open to the outdoor-pavilion w/ summer kitchen & expansive green space. The chef’s kitchen showcases Opal White Marble countertops, Bianco Dolomite backsplash, SubZero & Wolf appliances & butler’s pantry. Upstairs, the primary retreat features a marble spa-like bath & bedroom-sized walk-in closet, four secondaries w/ ensuite and a generously-sized game room. Luxurious amenities include climate controlled wine room, three car garage, elevator capable & so much more.”

Full Screen 1 / 21 11526 Wendover Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

Size: 9,460 square feet

Address: 11526 Wendover Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

Listing: “French Normandy inspired estate on over an acre, custom-built for the seller w/ finest artisan finishes, reclaimed materials & repurposed architectural elements. Single-artisan hand-carved millwork, stunning Venetian plaster & ADR-sourced tile accents. Honed travertine & walnut floors; ceilings w/ rustic French oak beams; granite, marble, onyx & teak surfaces; Conrad window treatments; hand-forged wrought-iron hardware. Two staircases, elevator & fandoliers (ceiling fan/chandelier by Potter Art Metal Studios). Kitchen w/ island w/ teak deck, copper prep sink, Wolf cooktop & Wolf in-counter steamer; cabinet-front SubZero refrigerator w/ drawers; Wolf wall ovens; two dishwashers; copper apron sink; beveled granite countertops. Luxurious first-floor primary suite w/ spa-inspired onyx & marble bath and bespoke walk-in closets; large en suite bedrooms w/ walk-in closets; playroom; game room; home theater; loggia, summer kitchen, pool w/ baja ledge & spa. Whole house generator.”

Full Screen 1 / 16 34 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Size: 8,400 square feet

Address: 34 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Listing: “Designer Showcase Home through 2017. New Construction includes New Home Warranty. Designed by 2018 Architectural Digest Top 100 Architect, Bobby McAlpine, designer of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Bahamas home on the cover of AD July 2017 Edition. Prime Tier 1 corner lot with beautiful lake view. Handcrafted doors, windows, and trim. Private Courtyard. East Shore is in the heart of The Woodlands: 1 mile to Town Center and Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion with planned pathway to Hughes Landing.”

Full Screen 1 / 25 7 Paradise Point Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Size: 13,467 square feet

Address: 7 Paradise Point Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Listing: “Located on Alkire Lake only 20 minutes from the Houston Galleria is an outstanding gated estate that has everything to offer an active buyer. There is a main house and a guest or carriage house. The main house has 4 car garage and outdoor kitchen and guest or carriage house has a 3 car garage and outdoor fireplace and kitchen. There are lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, infinity edge pool with spa, boat dock, gazebo, LAKEFRONT views, media room, second floor game room with balcony, large third floor with full bath that can be 6th bedroom or flex room, all bedrooms are en suite, first floor master with exercise room and dry sauna and much much more.”

Full Screen 1 / 19 3950 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 9,640 square feet

Address: 3950 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Refined River Oaks grandeur meets timeliness European design in this exceptional estate situated on an acre in prestigious Tall Timbers. Fabulous floor plan awaiting customization consists of an elegant Entrance Hall opening to grand galleries and regal reception spaces offering impressive scale and views of the serene setting. Banquet-sized Formals. Paneled Library. Butler’s Pantry. Wet Bar. Island Kitchen opens to Morning Room and spacious Den. Master Suite up with private terrace, adjoining study, and separate baths with sizable dressing rooms. 4 Guest Bedrooms. 2 Staircases. 4 Fireplaces. Ample Attic Storage. 3 car attached Garage and connected ground-level Guest Quarters beyond. Spectacular setting boasts an expansive veranda and northern lawn overlooking the swimming pool and surrounding gardens.”

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.