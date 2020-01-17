Take a look at the most expensive Houston-area homes sold in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in 2019 amount to around 106,504 square feet of luxury living and more than $88 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last year.

3345 DEL MONTE DRIVE

River Oaks | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 7,158 square feet

Address: 3345 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This gorgeous River Oaks home was taken to the studs. Renovation & design by Tynes Sparks and designer Bill Stubbs. Stunning reclaimed mahogany, walnut & oak wood floors & antique finishes sourced from Europe. Master on 1st with a gas fireplace, opens to a private courtyard w/ a fountain. Master bath features a marble steam shower, Waterworks free standing tub, his/her closets. A chef’s kitchen w/ an abundance of high-end appliances, solid marble island & black hone granite. Lutron Homeworks lighting system. 6 fireplaces including outdoor. Incredibly designed lush gardens w/ a koi pond. Covered outdoor living area w/ a gas fireplace & outdoor kitchen including a pizza oven & smoker. Heated salt water pool w/ outdoor bath. Temp controlled wine room, surround sound, mosquito system, generator. Garage apt w/ full kitchen, wood floors & granite counter tops.”

River Oaks | 4-6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,463 square feet

Address: 3434 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: “Traditional 2 story brick new construction - begun but still time for personal selections. Exceptional attention to detail both inside & out. Oversized lot, room for yard, pool & entertaining lanai. Longtime Houstonian builders Steve Streller/Charter Custom Homes & Larry Skelton/Larry Skelton Homes have partnered again to create a current, timeless residence. Understated elegance.”

93 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

The Woodlands | 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Size: 7,463 square feet

Address: 93 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

The listing: “Magnificent estate situated on 72,000 square foot home site in the manned and gated community of Carlton Woods. This breathtaking residence boasts extraordinary living spaces both indoors and out. A grand foyer with intricate custom railing, layers of crown molding, and soaring ceilings leads into the formal living room and formal dining room with wine cellar. The expansive space provides a luxurious setting with breathtaking views of the backyard oasis offering lanai, incredible pool, elevated spa, and fire pit. Located on the 15th fairway of the Nicklaus golf course, 93 W Grand Regency is a true escape from busy city life. Captivating archways, wide plank hardwood floors, groin vault ceilings, and paneled walls reflect the exceptional craftsmanship required to create this resort-like home. This Sullivan, Henry, and Oggero design is only enhanced by the current owner’s eye for impeccable and elegant design.”

11302 Jamestown Road, Houston, TX 77024

Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 10,382 square feet

Address: 11302 Jamestown Road, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: "A Majestic Memorial Manor. This magnificent newly constructed residence by Metropolitan Custom Homes blends a masterful design w/quality craftsmanship in a serene setting located at the end of a coveted cul-de-sac in prestigious Piney Point Village. Exceptional fl plan offers refined interiors well-suited for entertaining and enhanced by the stylish selections of Steve Clifton. Gourmet Kitchen w/Butler’s Bar & adjoining catering kitchen opens to informal dining area & Great Room beyond. Owner’s Retreat w/fireplace & luxurious bath w/custom closets. 2 Guest Suites down. Elevator-installed to upstairs Game Room + 3 Guest Suites. Impressive first fl entertainment wing equipped w/wet bar, climate-controlled wine vault, & glass wall opening to a sizable veranda w/outdoor fireplace & summer kitchen overlooking the backyard retreat featuring a manicured artificial lawn surrounding a swimming pool w/elevated spa. Home Generator. Gated Motor Court w/4-car Garage + additional off-street park.”

3195 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

River Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 15,182 square feet

Address: 3195 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: "This exceptionally elegant home possesses classic style as well as the comforts of modern amenities. Adorned with solid wood double doors upon entering the grand ‘presentation style’ staircase sets the tone of the home. Soaring ceilings on both levels, extravagant crown molding, wood paneled walls, and intricate Yost hardwood floors throughout. Opulent two story library and great room with 20’ ceilings. Enclosed courtyard with pool and screen roof covering. The updated kitchen offers a peninsula breakfast bar, cozy brick slip walls and granite counter tops and separate butler’s pantry. Lavish downstairs master suite with archway to sitting area flanked by Greek columns. Marble clad master bath with laundry facility, wet bar, two huge closets, and a jetted spa bath tub for two. Four car attached garage with a two bedroom guest apartment located above. Mature landscaping with a beautiful garden and Koi pond. Secured by brick fencing and wrought iron electric gates with circular d.”

2320 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019

River Oaks | 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Size: 11,298 square feet

Address: 2320 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: "This River Oaks Boulevard home in River Oaks was completed in 2006. The large front yard is fenced with a gated entry to a parking motor court for guests and also features a beautiful lawn with a large oak and mature landscaping. The front doors open into the reception hall with travertine flooring and stairs to the second level. Formal living room off reception hall with back yard views, formal dining room with wine storage and a paneled library that opens into a Gentleman’s sitting room with access to the downstairs master bedroom suite. The Island kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast room with views to the backyard loggia with a fireplace and summer kitchen, all overlooking the pool, fountain, spa and back yard. Media room downstairs as well as access to the attached four car garage. Upstairs to five bedrooms, a game room with back porch access and pool views, workout room and quarters. Back stairs and elevator. Stairs to third floor storage. A fine home.”

Sitting on a nearly half-acre lot in River Oaks, this extraordinary English-inspired manor by Thomas O'Neill Homes offers the ultimate in design and sophistication. This rendered image demonstrates the stately curb appeal of this new construction.

River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 9,111 square feet

Address: 3014 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: "This Thomas O’Neill Homes English-inspired manor offers iconic creative vision, blending traditional influences with a modern sensibility. The 9,100+ sf, 5 bed/7.2 bath residence will boast unparalleled elegance and grandeur as dramatic rustic-beamed ceilings meet striking walls of iron and glass overlooking spectacular views of manicured gardens. 5 bedrooms- including a lavishly-appointed owner’s retreat, separate traditional and catering kitchens, grand entry with wrapped staircase and vaulted ceiling, wine room, sun room, game room, library, gym/flex space, loggia, and pool.”

3458 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

River Oaks Country Club | 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: not listed

Address: 3458 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: "A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Houston’s history. The Cleveland Sewall House sits on two pristine acres in the exclusive River Oaks neighborhood. It is one of the last remaining privately held architectural landmarks in Houston. Built from 1924-1926, the home has been painstakingly updated and maintained.”

3 W Rivercrest, Houston, TX 77042

Rivercrest | 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Size: 16,908 square feet

Address: 3 West Rivercrest, Houston, TX 77042

The listing: "Custom construction completed in 2017. This resort style contemporary property on 3.5+/- gated acres in the exclusive Rivercrest subdivision. The main house features an expansive first floor master suite, den, kitchen and breakfast room with custom sliding doors. A glass walled wine room, formal dining, formal living, study/conference room, bar, prep kitchen and mud room complete the first floor. The second floor features 4 guest suites, media room, billiard room with full bar, game room, server room and oversize entertaining terraces. The third floor features the 5th guest suite complete with living room and storage room. The property features a Casita, guest house, gym and garage parking for 5 vehicles and parking pavilion. A Crestron system runs the home and allows for full control of audio, video, surveillance, pool, heating/cooling lighting and access to and from the property. The vast covered patios provide entertaining space around the pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.”

2930 Lazy Lane, Houston, TX 77019

River Oaks Homewoods | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 10,599 square feet

Address: 2910 Lazy Lane, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “An iconic residence on one of the most prestigious streets in Houston, 2930 Lazy Lane has long been considered a masterpiece on an incredible 5+ acres in a private, parklike setting amazingly near downtown. This one -of -a -kind property, fabulously refurnished, was designed by famed architect, Howard Barnstone. The home boasts magnificent glass-walled living & dining rooms with sweeping views of lush landscaping, handsome cherrywood paneling in the library and family room and a master suite with sitting room leading out to great verandas. The large inviting pool with night lighting, arching fountains and wide decks is ideal for entertaining. The magnificent backyard affords views of the bayou below complete with terraced walking paths and trails. A separate guesthouse, four-car detached garage, workshop & storage structures are also part of this wonderful property. This River Oaks home, the scene of US presidential visits and many grand parties, is truly a treasure to see and own.”