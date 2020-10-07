These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in September 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in September 2020 amount to around 81,023 square feet of luxury living and around $40,183,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen 1 / 31 5221 Pine Forest Road, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 5,214 square feet

Address: 5221 Pine Forest Road, Houston, TX 77056

Listing: “Inspired by the work of famous Louisiana architect A. Hays Town, designed by architect Dillon Kyle and constructed by builder Bill Rademacher, this refined and gracious custom home is a true southern jewel. Antique Cedar Bayou brick and old Chicago brick used throughout. Fabulous primary suite down with adjoining office overlooking the pool. Wonderful light throughout, with great formal and casual entertaining spaces. Three bedrooms up all with private baths. The gardens at the home are registered as a part of the Smithsonian American Gardens.”

Full Screen 1 / 37 8844 Chatsworth Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 6,497 square feet

Address: 8844 Chatsworth Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Impeccable in design and scale, this contemporary showpiece in Memorial Close-In has left no detail behind. With nearly 6,500 square feet, this 4 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath two-story, designed by world-renowned Nina Magon of Contour Design, has been featured in magazines for its stunning custom detail. A modern, pivot front door welcomes you into a serene courtyard pool area. Separate pool house w/ full bath on one side, main house on the other side features first-floor master, first-floor office, custom wood art wall in entry w/ accent lighting, Italian floors throughout, custom Cantoni Italian cabinetry in island kitchen & bathrooms. Second floor includes three bedrooms & large media/game room. Other features: Brazilian wood floors, home water filtration, home automation, mosquito misting system, custom closets by Cutting Edge Closets, 4-car garage. Please refer to accompanied comments with each listing photo for more information about this stunning masterpiece.”

Full Screen 1 / 28 6 Georgian Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Size: 9,358 square feet

Address: 6 Georgian Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Listing: “Colonial Custom Home, 3/4 acre lot in Prestigious East Shore! Features elevated front porch and back covered porch surrounding crystal clear pool/spa with relaxing fountain. Phenomenal outdoor kitchen/grill/bar/fireplace. Amazing separate guest quarters! Gazebo w/seating area, 4 interior fireplaces. Study, two game-rooms, media/theater, kitchen open to family area, both formals. Marble/wood floors! Elevator, wine grotto and so much more!. Within walking distance to Hughes Landing, Market Street, The Woodlands Waterway, The Mall and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Easy Access to I-45, HWY 99 and Hardy Told Road.”

Full Screen 1 / 30 718 Tanglewood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 8,487 square feet

Address: 718 Tanglewood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056

Listing: “Set on the picturesque Tanglewood Boulevard sits this stunning home featuring refined architecture & design perfect for entertaining & effortless family living. The spacious, open kitchen w/ Albertini casement windows, Thassos marble counters & Wolf/Sub Zero appliances flows into a stylish family rm. Family rm sets the cool & calm tone w/ a trussed ceiling, wood flooring & a gas-log fireplace. Beautiful French doors open to an outdoor living space complete w/ stunning pool/spa, immaculate landscaping, loggia w/ a fireplace & an outdoor kitchen. The gracious floor plan also includes a study, 1st floor game rm w/ a pool bath, media rm, exercise room & a downstairs guest suite. Primary bedroom features a sitting area, 2 private balconies, w/ one overlooking the pool, two walk-in closets, bath w/ dual vanities, free standing jetted tub, & a steam shower. Other standouts: 4-car garage, gated entry, circular driveway, elevator, generator, smart home automation & a surveillance system.”

Full Screen 1 / 29 5340 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 8,699 square feet

Address: 5340 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Listing: “Elegance is elevated to spectacular heights in this stunning Tanglewood gem by Stacey Fine Homes. White-oak hardwoods, neutral designer wall paint, custom mill work & an elevator raise the bar on luxury. The foyer opens to a private study, wet bar, wine room & dining room with groin-vaulted ceiling. The gourmet kitchen w/Thermador appliances flows to the breakfast room & family room w/wall of windows & French doors viewing resort-style pool. The home also offers air-conditioned indoor/outdoor living & a summer kitchen w/bi-fold door system that opens to pool w/waterfalls. The master suite features a fireplace, coffee bar, his/her closets & lavish master bath. A 1st-floor mini master/in-laws suite plus 4 secondary bedrooms offer en suite baths. A game room offers furniture-quality cabinetry, wet bar, wine/beverage fridge & half bath. This magnificent home has a 3-car garage and is located near fine shopping, restaurants, entertainment & all major freeways.”

Full Screen 1 / 32 27 Villeroy Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 9,375 square feet

Address: 27 Villeroy Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “Luxury Without Compromise defines this classic Mediterranean home secluded behind manned gates of Carlton Woods. Located just steps from the Nicklaus golf course and overlooking 1 of many lakes, this estate greets its guest with artful fossil stone water features, a massive iron & glass entry door that opens to a welcoming foyer w/soaring ceilings, curved staircase, dome ceiling w/custom beams & chandelier. The kitchen features Wolf appls, hand-painted range hood, hammered copper sink, built-in Miele coffee center, abundant work areas & storage, It opens to casual family & dining with seamless lg. glass windows overlooking the pool and outdoor amenities including a pizza oven & fp. Media & guest quarters, master suite w/fp sitting area & gym + laundry rm & power bath makeup the 1st flr. 2nd suite, game room + 2 addtl lg en-suite bdrms w/a 2nd-floor balcony complete the 2nd floor. The Woodlands is an easy commute to work & airports, w/a focus on healthy living, the arts & sci.”

Full Screen 1 / 33 303 Shasta Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 8,270 square feet

Address: 303 Shasta Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Elegant Country French Showplace in a coveted, quiet locale in Hunters Creek Village in close-in Memorial. Primary bedroom suite downstairs. Refined, open entertaining areas and study/library down with high ceilings and abundant natural light. Kitchen open to breakfast and family rooms. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with en suite baths, game room and oversized media/theatre room. Extraordinary backyard with loggia, custom fireplace and outdoor kitchen, pool and spacious lawn. 4 car garage and automatic driveway gate. Generator.”

Full Screen 1 / 29 6426 Sewanee, West University Place, TX 77005

Size: 8,577 square feet

Address: 6426 Sewanee, West University Place, TX 77005

Listing: “Situated in upscale West University Place, this English Tudor 2 1/2 storey, 8,577 sqft-per HCAD home on over-sized 15,000 sqft lot-per HCAD. Designed by award-winning building designer, Robert Dame who created a beautiful mixture of form & function. This energy efficient home features grand formals, wet bar w/wine refrigerator, open concept chef’s kitchen, great room beautifully accented w/beamed ceilings and windows floor- to-ceiling. Fabulous backyard retreat w/heated pool, hot tub, covered outdoor kitchen and dining area with ample green space and variety of fruit trees. Offering 4 bedrooms up including a luxurious Primary bedroom wrapped in marble. Spectacular game room w/kitchen and 1/2 bath adjacent. Study up and secondary office on the main, front & back staircase, elevator, wide plank flooring, mudroom w/lockers & bench. Over-sized three-car garage with workshop. Perfect location, only two houses from Elizabeth Hughes Park. All per seller.”

Full Screen 1 / 39 3237 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 5,789 square feet

Address: 3237 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “A River Oaks Icon: “The Redbird House”. This enchanting estate comprised of three distinct dwellings encompassing over half an acre in scale combines a prestigious pedigree set forth by famed architect, Birdsall P. Briscoe, with a premier placement within the coveted Country Club Estates. The original 3-Bedroom Main House has been respectfully restored and masterfully maintained offering refined interiors enhanced by stylish selections and modern conveniences. Saltwater pool with adjacent ground-level Guest House. Gated motor court with porte-cochere and ample off-street parking leads to a Carriage House with two-car storage capacity and Guest Apartment above. A timeless treasure having remained a recognized hallmark of distinguished design as evidenced by features in numerous publications and recipient of a “Good Brick Award” from the Greater Houston Preservation Alliance. Appraisal Calculations: Main House (5,092 sq. ft.), Pool House (697 sq. ft.), Garage Apartment (548 sq. ft.).”

Full Screen 1 / 8 3649 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 10,757 square feet

Address: 3649 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Rare offering for a 40,167 sq. ft. lot (per survey) in prime location of River Oaks. Property is being offered at “lot value”. According to River Oaks Property Owners (ROPO), the property may be subdivided into two lots. Subdividing the lot will require approval by ROPO. There is an existing white colonial home on the property with a pool and tennis court. Must have an appointment to walk the lot and/or view the house. A survey is available upon request. Gorgeous setting with mature trees.”

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.