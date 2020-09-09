These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in August 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in August 2020 amount to around 92,053 square feet of luxury living and around $35,617,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen 1 / 39 19 Sterling Dale Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 8,897 square feet

Address: 19 Sterling Dale Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “Exquisite T.D. Cox custom home overlooking the 16th hole of the Gary Player Golf Course in Sterling Ridge! Located on over an acre, this Southern Plantation style home features a gated circular drive, 3 car garage with 18ft doors + 2 car porte-cochere, 3 fireplaces, multiple balconies, incredible wine room, architecturally designed ceilings and detailed trim work throughout. The entertainer’s kitchen with professional appliances, large island, breakfast bar, catering kitchen with 2nd dishwasher, sink, oven and warming drawer opens to the breakfast room and den; elegant formal dining, master retreat, guest suite, game room and media room downstairs; 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, walk-in closets and custom gym with adjoining flex room; a/c controlled storage space with built-in shelving on 2nd floor; spiral staircase leads to a 4th floor lookout; backyard paradise has custom pool with beach entry, spa, and lanai with outdoor kitchen with serene fairway views.”

Full Screen 1 / 32 3 Thornblade Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Size: 10,198 square feet

Address: 3 Thornblade Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Listing: “Stunning, renovated inside & out w/beautiful modern elements & design. An over-sized lot behind the gates of CW Creekside, enjoys water & golf views to include the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th holes of the Tom Fazio Course. Newly built pool, landscape, & new circle drive w/add’l parking. Interior boasts elevator access, all new paint, hardware, LED lighting, light fixtures, automated black-out shades & Ecobee thermostats. Entry opens to an open concept layout w/elegant formal dining & living spaces, piano alcove & eye-catching staircase. Vaulted beamed ceiling & expansive windows highlight a welcoming family rm open to a contemporary kitchen & breakfast w/dual natural wood topped islands & high-end SS appl’s. Add’l features-added 1st flr home gym & flex space; handsome study, bar, catering kitchen, huge downstairs game room. Master & guests suites down. 1st/2nd fl laundry, mud room w/back stair access. 4 lg en-suite beds up, game room & climate controlled walk-in storage.”

Full Screen 1 / 34 6340 Mercer Street, Houston, TX 77005

Size: 5,456 square feet

Address: 6340 Mercer Street, Houston, TX 77005

Listing: “This stunning home is perched on an exclusive 13,000 SF lot in WU w/a huge turfed backyard, custom pool + pergola w/grand summer kitchen. The perfect “quarantine at home” home! The formal entry is flanked by the study & Formal LV. Just beyond the grand staircase, is the spacious & beautiful formal DN which has a fab bar area tucked away beneath the circular staircase, w/hidden door to storage (or potential wine room!). The large kitchen boasts a magnificent marble island w/Brookhaven cabinetry, Miele German appliances + double dishwashers & La Forge French hardware. Open to the family room, the wall of windows across the back truly brings in this amazing backyard space. Hardwoods throughout, 11′ ceilings, 4 or 5 bedrooms with 4 full & 1 half baths. Enjoy the huge master suite w/spa-like master bath + 2 huge walk-in closets. The balcony off the master bedroom overlooks your private oasis & includes a spiral staircase for easy access to the pool & hot tub! All Info Per Seller.”

Full Screen 1 / 32 11840 Stuckey Lane, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024

Size: 8,230 square feet

Address: 11840 Stuckey Lane, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024

Listing: “Timeless Elegant Masterpiece Residence surrounded by verdant grounds and lush landscaping located in a tranquil cul de sac street. Highly custom fully remodeled interior in 2017 with a refreshing clean design and spacious areas for today’s lifestyle. This gorgeous estate combines elegant luxury and exceptional breathtaking vast green areas like no other, offering a resort style pool, stunning pergola and a pavilion with summer kitchen. Features 6 bedrooms, Master Retreat and secondary guest bedroom downstairs, elevator and four en-suite bedrooms at second level with fabulous game room with wet bar overlooking pool and backyard...Zoned to award winning Spring Branch Schools.”

Full Screen 1 / 40 1644 North Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Size: 6,120 square feet

Address: 1644 North Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Listing: “1644 North Boulevard sits on a 14,100sf lot surrounded by gorgeous oak trees on the Boulevard! This special home has undergone a recent & extensive renovation by owners & designer Laura U, who had a vision of staying true to the home’s historic style to transfer it into the Showcase Home it is today. Unique features like Gracie hand-painted wallpaper, in-wall invisible speakers, app-controlled lighting, custom hardwood floors, add character, charm, & the latest technology into this once-dated Tudor Revival. In the 1970s, an addition created an interesting mix of architectural styles. The home is comprised of both formals, music room/study, family room, loft great room, large gameroom, 4/5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a pool-side cabana (or gym, quarters, 5th bedroom). To complement the home’s historic architecture, a beautiful, traditional English parterre garden was created near the entrance. The amazing pool with a refreshed life incorporates new tile & fountains in each corner.”

Full Screen 1 / 18 9238 Larston Street, Houston, TX 77055

Size: 12,809 square feet

Address: 9238 Larston Street, Houston, TX 77055

Listing: “This stunning home offers gracious rooms, high ceilings and custom finishes throughout. Reception hallway has formal living and dining rooms to left and right. The hall passes an elegant grand staircase and study, leading to a great room with inviting fireplace. A gorgeous kitchen features Blue Bahia granite-island, custom cabinetry, two Sub Zero refrigerators, dual dishwashers, Dacor stacked ovens with warming drawer and six-burner cook-top. Nine en-suite bedrooms including master retreats up and down will welcome a family and overnight guests. Other features include a hair salon, upstairs media and game rooms, up and down utility rooms, and study/nursery in upstairs master. An enormous walk-in attic is ready for your dream use. The expansive back yard awaits your custom pool, playground, tennis court, or beautiful gardens. Circular driveway and 4-car garage with guest apartment. Raised lot has never flooded. Zoned to highly-rated Memorial High School. Seller is an Real Estate Agent.”

Full Screen 1 / 25 621 Piney Point Road, North Houston, TX 77024

Size: 8,574 square feet

Address: 621 Piney Point Road, North Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Fabulous New England style estate on over an acre with a serene, private atmosphere and fantastic features throughout. Gated entry and long private driveway leads to two circle driveways, up to a porte cochere and detached three car garage. Home is hidden from the street. Grand front entry and high ceilings with stunning wide plank, gorgeous pine flooring throughout the first floor. Open-concept kitchen with large island opens to family room overlooking the lush backyard with oversize saltwater pool with tanning shelf and fountains, outdoor kitchen and separate playground area and impressive green space beyond. First floor master retreat, four additional bedrooms up plus a game room and additional spaces for exercise, study and play. As peaceful as it is regal and private, this property is ideally located in the heart of Piney Point and is one of its hidden gems. A fine home.”

Full Screen 1 / 25 11219 Montebello Court, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 7,149 square feet

Address: 11219 Montebello Court, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Piney Point estate on cul-de-sac lot in highly sought after Tynewood. Inviting foyer opens to formal living, dining & library. Living room with fireplace, open to the dining room, wine room & wet bar making a perfect floor plan for entertaining. The handsome library features cathedral ceiling, oak flooring, built in cabinets. Kitchen has granite countertops, amazing solid wood island, adjacent butler’s pantry, walk in pantry, premium stainless steel appliances, two dishwashers and spacious breakfast room. Primary bedroom downstairs, large en-suite bathroom, 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, en-suite baths, spacious storage & bonus computer station. Downstairs game room, home office, mudroom, large laundry room, home fire sprinkler, crown and cradle molding and 10″ ceilings. Gorgeous grounds enhanced with professional landscaping, irrigation, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, automatic gate, and three car garage. Sparkling pool/spa, waterfall, quartzite decking.”

Full Screen 1 / 17 2419 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 8,000 square feet

Address: 2419 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “ Rare timeless Contemporary Design in River Oaks by MC2 Architects celebrates simplicity, precision&the sculptural beauty of exceptional craft&sumptuous materials.Sweeping internal vistas+seamless transitions between open formal&informal spaces. Kitchen/DR/FR gathering space w/glass wall overlooking patios,pool,spa&summer kitchen.Double-island kitchen w/Eggersman cabinetry,glass countertop, Miele appliances (36″Freezer/36″Refrig. 2Ovens,2DWs,MW,&coffee system), Dornbracht faucets,& Blanco sink. Bar/butler’s pantry. Gallery for art display;300+bottle climatized wine vault;floating staircase w/glass balustrade.Master w/bespoke Eggersman closet system&Zen-inspired bath w/floating vanities, Gessi fixtures,magnificent abstract-pattern slab-marble shower wall,2 WCs. Ensuite Bedrooms;GR/Media;Guest Qtrs &Home Office. Lutron system;Cameras;3-car Garage.Elevator.Inside the loop-close to RO District. RO Elementary,Shop&Dine,Med Ctr, Museums & Downtown. Ideal work at home space on the 3rd level!"

Full Screen 1 / 46 3 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 16,620 square feet

Address: 3 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “If you favor a luxury life style both on & off the course, this stunning estate home is a must see. Behind the gates of Carlton Woods, this exquisite award winning property backs to the renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. A circular drive welcomes all onto this premier lot, one of the only estate homes to enjoy breathtaking lake & fairway views. Exceptional architectural detail & an impressive interior w/both formals, sunken wine grotto, gourmet kitchen, master w/luxurious bath & guest suites down. 2nd floor living w/4 en-suite bedrooms, game, media & glorious balcony views! 3rd floor is home to a delightful nautical play room complete w/hide away storage, powder bath & it’s own views that let the imagination soar. Full interior sprinkler system! A short walk to the clubhouse & fitness center. Outdoor entertaining w/expansive pavilion, pool & deck, summer kitchen & over 2.2 acres! An additional 1,100 SF Guest Quarters is located over the garage.”

-----

What do you think of these homes? Which one do you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.