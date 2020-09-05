Peek inside: This jaw-dropping dome home is completely underground -- and it’s covered in murals

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your doomsday bunker vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping Texas home located underground.

Hidden away on a 44 acre spread in an undisclosed location — well, okay, somewhere in Buffalo, TX — the home, best described as a lair run amok with murals, has long avoided much notice or, well, detection for that matter. Comprising five interconnected dome homes, the structure is entirely underground.

Built in 1999, the one-of-a-kind dwelling is the creation of its owner Glenn Young, who sought to build a home with unparalleled privacy, according to listing agent Terri Alexander, who spoke to Florida-based writer Tiffani Sherman about the structure back in August.

“I’m not sure that I know of another one like this in Texas, not completely underground, the way this one is,” Alexander told Sherman. “It’s different. It’s going to take somebody very eclectic that wants to purchase a house—because it is out there.”

Young also constructed the home to prove a point that dome homes could be built underground, which he said the Monolithic Domes institute recommends against.

“He did it anyway,” Alexander told Sherman. “And 20 years [later], he’s had to really put no maintenance in this house, and it is solid as a rock.”

Windowless it may be, but dreary it is not. The 3,000-square-foot home is covered floor to ceiling with murals. Three artists had a hand in painting the many murals decorating the home, according to Alexander. Many of the rooms were decorated around a theme: There’s an Acapulco beach room, an Egyptian room, a space room, a Mayan room, an ocean room and the bathroom resembles an ancient temple, Alexander told Sherman.

The home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a panic room, meditation room and more. Above ground, there are two workshops repping a combined 7,500 square feet of space.

The home, which is equipped with a generator, is currently connected to utilities but could also “go off grid,” according to the listing.

“The buyer is going to be the type of person who says ‘I want to be private, I want to be off the grid’,” Alexander told Sherman. “It’s really for somebody who wants to disappear.”

If you’ve got $2,250,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this underground abode your forever home, give listing agent Terri Alexander a ring at (855) 632-5927. Click here for more information on the home.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this subterranean space when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this wacky, weird, and incredible space.

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)

Underground home (Realtor.com)