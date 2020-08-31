See inside this Texas time capsule house: Mid-century modern abode listed for $245K

COLMESNEIL, Texas – A mid-century modern home in Texas is on the market for $245,000.

The time capsule-like space boasts vaulted ceilings throughout, a catwalk, lots of storage space and a sprawling backyard with a pond. The home is on the market for $245,000, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Sitting on an 11-acre lot at 5365 FM 3065 in Colmesneil, just a two-hour drive northeast from downtown Houston, the single-family home dates back to 1965. The 1.5-story abode features nearly 3,500-square-feet of living space, five bedrooms and three full baths. It also features a study/game room, craft room, closet/storage room, attached two-car carport with enclosed laundry room and additional storage room, per the listing’s description.

Not included in the sale are the owner’s personal property including the pool table, dining table, bookshelf and patio furniture. The listing also says the seller will retain all mineral rights.

See inside this one-of-a-kind Texas estate for yourself. Check out the photos below, courtesy of HAR:

