These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in January 2020

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in January 2020 amount to around 66,856 square feet of luxury living and nearly $41 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

11605 Green Oaks, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Memorial Village | 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Size: 5,036 square feet

Address: 11605 Green Oaks, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath family home with sparkling pool on stately cul-de-sac street. An over-sized Chateau Domingue steel front door sets the tone for this warm sophisticated French country style showplace. Formal living & dining rooms. Family room with fireplace opens to kitchen & breakfast area. Gourmet island kitchen w/ marble counters, Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigerator & wine cooler. Butler’s pantry. Moms home office. Inviting study. Downstairs master suite w/ marble bath. Master bath w/ double sinks, shower, separate soaking tub & large walk-in closet. Upstairs offers a central game room, three secondary bedrooms and a bonus room. Features include: wide plank wood floors, Segreto plaster finishes, high-ceilings, 3 fireplaces, double pane widows, surround sound and Lutron programmable light switches. Patio overlooks pool & manicured back yard. Garage Tek shelving & storage system. Extra parking & electric driveway entry gate.”

5324 Dora (HAR)

Museum District | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Size: 5,238 square feet

Address: 5324 Dora, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “Smith Family Homes just completed this stellar, soft contemporary that is perfectly situated just blocks from Rice University and the presitigious Houston Museum District. Indoor (vaulted) and outdoor living spaces combine for a home ideally suited for relaxing get-togethers or grand entertaining. Best of class, custom features and amenities in this home include built in Sub-Zero refrigeration, 60″ Wolf range with double oven, climate controlled custom wine room, whole home automation and a/v systems, installed elevator, hardwood floors throughout, quartzite and marble countertops, Top Knobs and Emtek cabinet and door hardware, and so much more.”

2116 Chilton, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 5,710 square feet

Address: 2116 Chilton, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Originally built in 1935, this Hiram Salisbury home was taken down to the studs and thoughtfully rebuilt and expanded in 2017 by the current owners with Robert Dame architect. This registered Houston landmark home is the perfect combination of historic-character and modern-function. Plaster Walls, original exposed brick, wide planked hardwoods down with reclaimed original hardwoods up, antique solid wood beams, vaulted ceilings in all upstairs bedrooms, den, and game room, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and other amazing features throughout. Expansive windows and doors allow seamless flow to the wrap-around back patio, and the 100+ year old oaks shading the spacious yard create an unmatched entertaining experience. Close to the River Oaks Shopping Center and the hike and bike trail. This truly is a special home.”

3601 Robinhood, West University Place, TX 77005 (HAR)

West University Place | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,917 square feet

Address: 3601 Robinhood, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “The discerning vision of the owners combined w/the seamless collaboration of Kurt Aichler & Lucian Hood resulted in 3601 Robinhood. This stately traditional with French influences exudes a subtle elegance and yet comfortable everyday living. Situated on an over 11,250 (per HCAD) sqft corner lot, the scale and proportion of the home combined with lush landscaping are nothing short of desirable. From the two story entry, incredible millwork and three masonry fireplaces, Robinhood includes both formals, study, spacious kitchen and breakfast room open to light filled family room that looks onto outdoor entertaining space and saline pool. Moreover, there are 5 bedrooms and baths all of which are ensuite with 1 on the first floor. The master suite is perfectly tranquil with a balcony overlooking the pool. The second floor benefits from a gameroom and home office/project space. Hardwoods are utilized throughout and storage is plentiful. Finally, a three car garage completes this home.”

2 Greyton Lane, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Memorial Village | 4-5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 6,914 square feet

Address: 2 Greyton Lane, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Stone and Stucco exterior home built by Abercrombie Builders. Designer finishes throughout including French Oak Floors, marble counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted beamed ceiling in the spacious family room, 2 office spaces, craft room, large game room with wet bar upstairs, resort like backyard with heated pool, summer kitchen, fire pit and plenty of green space. Gated driveway with 3 car garage and additional parking.”

1214 Berthea, Houston, TX 77006 (HAR)

Museum District | 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 5,953 square feet

Address: 1214 Berthea, Houston, TX 77006

The listing: “Modern take on an English Manor house designed by highly acclaimed Jay Baker & constructed by Southampton Group. Home consists of antique elements incl. wood beamed ceilings & long leaf pine floors. Formal Entry opens up through front cobblestone courtyard to grand stairwell w/ antique pine treads & custom iron work. Off entry is Fml dining & farmhouse kitchen w/ soaring vaulted ceilings, soapstone island, Lueders limestone flr & wood-burning fireplace. Living rm opens to covered patio for indoor/outdoor living & alfresco dining. Intimate library w/ walls of bookshelves, & built-in daybed leads to 1st floor guest room w/full bath & elevator to 2nd floor. Upstairs master BR offers screened porch overlooking Broadacres park w/ 2 mstr BA & walk-in closet. 2 additional guest rooms up with private baths, office, and 3rd floor game room. Other features: side arbor w/ pizza oven, 4 fireplaces, heated pool w/full pool bath, potting room & landscaped gardens by Thompson Hanson.”

3702 Inwood, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

River Oaks Area | 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,076 square feet

Address: 3702 Inwood, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Regal River Oaks residence prominently positioned on a prime corner property showcasing a distinctive Lucian Hood design offering impeccable scale for exceptional entertaining and refined living. Grand Reception Hall with sweeping staircase opens to fabulous formals and paneled Library with adjoining wet bar. Gourmet Island Kitchen opens to light-filled Morning Room. Sizable Den with walls of windows overlooking the northern veranda with antique fountain and manicured lawn beyond. Master Suite up with fireplace, private terrace, and separate baths with custom dressing rooms. 2 Guest Suites + Flex Room/Study. Elevator-installed to 3rd Floor Billiard Room with ample storage and powder bath. A separate staircase provides access to the attached Guest Apartment located above the 3-car garage. Circular Driveway + Gated Motor Court with additional off-street parking.”

3618 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005 (HAR)

West University | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 6,763 square feet

Address: 3618 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “Opulent, modern, and meticulously detailed home in West University Place. 6,763 interior sq. ft. on a 15,000 sq. ft. lot. Custom built by Classic American Homes. Ideally located at the end of a cul-de-sac and within walking distance to highly rated West University Elementary School, fine dining, and shopping. Entire home from security, to lighting, drapes, and televisions operated by Crestron Smart Home System. Gourmet kitchen, butlers pantry, and soaring ceilings throughout. Elevator capable. Custom fabricated steel framed doors in kitchen lead to covered patio complete with summer kitchen, half bath, and fireplace. Hydraulic air hangar style garage door added to accommodate existing lift and create possibility of a 4 car garage. Each space was crafted by a refined and highly practical floor plan.”

3909 Del Monte, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

River Oaks Area | 5-7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 7,350 square feet

Address: 3909 Del Monte, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This idillic stone residence, completed in the late 1930s/ early 1940s (per owner),is an incredible opportunity to be in River Oaks on a 37,000 sqft (HCAD) corner lot. Nestled in the prestigious subdivision of Tall Timbers in the heart of River Oaks, the home has been luxuriously updated by the sellers over the course of three major restorations that preserved its period character, added square footage, and introduced modern design, systems, and conveniences. Built by noted River Oaks builder J. Leon Osborn for his family, this two-owner home offers a light-filled floor plan with seamlessly-transitioning formal and informal spaces; restored and reproduced plaster walls and moldings; marble baseboards; hardwood and honed travertine floors; restored, delicately-wrought leaded glass windows and interior doors; open gathering kitchen with breakfast room, bar, and adjoining den overlooking the pool; sumptuous master with fireplace, two full baths with a dressing area. All per Seller.”

8833 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Memorial Close | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 10,900 square feet

Address: 8833 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Located on Memorial Drive and a short distance from several highway connections, Avantmore is an exuberant design with modern aesthetics. The home sits on 1.2 acres and has 10,900 sq ft of living space. Classic floorplan expectations with a contemporary approach allow the interior and exterior detailing to blend warmly into a modern lifestyle. Custom detailing of the exterior in natural stone, and stucco reflect an elegance expected for this address and location within the Memorial Drive community. This home has all the formals, as well as large open living spaces expected by today’s buyers. The master and guest bedrooms are on the second floor. The first floor has a mini-master suite, and there’s a quarters apartment above the car showroom. Everyone is accommodated with the eight and two half baths. The home also comes with the Control4® Smart Home system, including Lutron Lighting System, home-wide fire sprinkler system, whole house backup generator, and this is a gated property.”