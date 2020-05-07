These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in April 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in April 2020 amount to around 76,083 square feet of luxury living and around $41.26 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

2304 Tangley Street, Houston, TX 77005 (HAR)

Size: 5,880 square feet

Address: 2304 Tangley Street, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “Spectacular Smith Family Homes project designed by Masa Studio Architects features five possible bedrooms with amazing selections.”

3070 Locke Lane, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 6,254 square feet

Address: 3070 Locke Lane, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “One of a kind modern luxury home. Located on a 10,907 sq ft (hcad) corner lot in Avalon Place, this contemporary home was custom built by Dinerstein Builders and uniquely earned LEED certification for its quality materials and design integrity. The efficient layout includes 4 bdrm, 5 full, 3 half, 3 car garage, his and her offices, bar, media room, playroom, mud room, & elevator shaft. The entry leads to an open floor plan with soaring high gloss ceilings, hardwoods and French doors overlooking turfed backyard with a covered patio, wet bar, gas grill, and room for a pool. The spacious kitchen with a large, Silestone island includes stainless steel appliances, marble backsplash and walk in pantries. The dining room has floor to ceiling wrap around windows. The master has his and her private bath suites and walk in closets. Tankless water heaters and TPO Roofing. Urban living at its finest- walking distance to retail and restaurants. All per Seller.”

2740 Pemberton Drive, West University Place, TX 77005 (HAR)

Size: 3,835 square feet

Address: 2740 Pemberton Drive, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “Sitting pretty on a large corner lot in the Pemberton Section of West University Place, this 1930′s gem is everyone’s favorite! In addition to the 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, there is a study/family room/formals/breakfast room/charming guest quarters/workshop/ and a light-filled sunroom that overlooks the backyard gardens. The yard is heavily treed and is landscaped in the English cottage garden style with a variety of color, native plants and antique pink roses.”

258 S Fazio Way, The Woodlands, TX 77389 (HAR)

Size: 7,861 square feet

Address: 258 S Fazio Way, The Woodlands, TX 77389

The listing: “RARE OPPORTUNITY - spectacular 2018 Matt Powers estate offering a cascading view of the 2nd hole of the Tom Fazio Championship Course, CW Creekside. Nearly an acre on private cul-de-sac. Steps to clubhouse w/ spa, restaurant & fitness facility. The John Sullivan design exudes comfort & class with its rich coastal Cape Cod influence. Extensive millwork. Exceptional kitchen-top of the line custom ILVE Majestic 60” Dual Fuel range, Scotsman ice maker, Sub-Zero frig/freezer columns, Jenn-Air coffee system, massive island, walk-in pantry. Incredible catering kitchen/storage, large mud room, laundry room w/ pet washing station, 2 built-in kennels, downstairs & upstairs media/game rooms, Texas Pools negative edge pool/spa, screened southern porch/summer kitchen. Each ensuite bedroom (1 w/ a private loft) is spacious w/ large walk-in closets, built-ins, & designer baths. 3 car garage, generator, tankless water heaters. Foam insulation. Cement tile roof. 24 hr manned gate. No detail overlooked.”

11215 Tynewood Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 8,287 square feet

Address: 11215 Tynewood Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Elegant Country French with 6 Bedrooms, 6 full baths and 3 half baths, study, formal living, wine room, home office, mud room, game room, media room, island kitchen open to beamed family room, covered out door entertaining and cooking space, lap pool, front and back stair cases, and 3 car garage. Hard wood and stone floors accent Segreto finished walls and showcase the high ceilings and door casings throughout. ”

2803 University Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005 (HAR)

Size: 7,331 square feet

Address: 2803 University Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “Ideally positioned on tree-lined University Blvd, 2803 University evokes a sense of stateliness & serenity. The expansive front facade of this 1930(per HCAD)construction is the entry to a lovely home artfully re-imagined in 2006. Situated on a 15,000 sq ft(per HCAD) corner lot,all are welcomed to a gracious foyer providing views to spacious backyard retreat. Boasting formals, sun rm, gorgeous generous kitchen & breakfast, family & game rm,every space is thoughtfully finished w/pleasing features. With up to five bdrms all ensuite, the second-flr houses them all. The master suite is enviable w/views of the grounds & a bath not only beautiful but impressive in scale. Hardwoods are throughout & sourced from reclaimed cotton gin timbers. Secondary bath marble surfaces hail from the iconic Warwick hotel. The list goes on.The back retreat includes a beautiful veranda complete w/outdoor kitchen, large pool, lawn, English garden & sport court. An opportunity not to be missed.All info per seller.”

8877 Sandringham Drive, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 8,000 square feet

Address: 8877 Sandringham Drive, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “A Memorial mid-century modern style masterpiece designed by Houston’s renowned architect Preston Bolton. This stunning one of a kind gated estate offers 8,000 sq. ft. of living space situated on over 2.9 wooded acres (per HCAD). Open floor plan offers abundant natural light & endless possibilities for entertaining. Reception Hall opens to Formal Living Room with wet bar. Formal Dining Room with floor to ceiling windows. Gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bar seating & informal dining area opens to covered back patio and adjacent to sizable den. Paneled library with marble fireplace. Sumptuous Master Suite with floor to ceiling windows overlooking backyard oasis. Luxurious master bath with separate water closets & dressing rooms. 3 additional bedrooms with en-suite baths. Exercise/Flex Room (optional 5th bedroom) with full bath across hallway. Swimming pool/spa. Spectacular setting with paved and illuminated perimeter pathway. Motor court + 3-car attached garage.”

3372 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 10,463 square feet

Address: 3372 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Classic River Oaks estate on coveted block in River Oaks Country Club Estates. Impeccable finishes and updates. 100 Year old oak trees and expansive front lawn behind gated facade. Formal living and dining rooms, vaulted den, full club sized wet bar, underground wine cellar/tasting room. Billiard/game room, exercise room, and media room. Elegant master suite with sitting room and his/her baths. Attached guest quarters. Gorgeous pool area. Koi pond. ”

2211 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 8,451 square feet

Address: 2211 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Montage Builders presents a River Oaks masterpiece by J.D. Bartell. 2211 Inwood’s English Regency-style exterior pairs perfectly with today’s architectural design, while its manicured lawn respects the neighborhood and history of River Oaks. The attention to detail and over-the-top finishes of the interior captivate the eye at every corner. Fumed French oak wood & Italian tile floors, Wet bar on each level, Control4 home automation & Dolby Atmos surround sound are just a few amenities to be appreciated. The master suite is one to be admired by its size & comfort, while the boutique-style master closet will make your jaw drop! All secondary bedrooms are over-sized, each with en-suite bathrooms & impressive walk-in closets. Custom pool & outdoor kitchen create a resort-style experience that opens up to the main house by multi-sliding doors. The 630 sqft. guest suite is located above the garage and offers complete privacy.”

1. Tanglewood estate listed for $5,995,000

Size: 9,721 square feet

Address: 5922 Shady River Drive, Houston, TX 77057

The listing: “A Tanglewood Treasure. This timeless residence blends classic architecture with exemplary craftsmanship while showcasing a prominent placement overlooking the 13th fairway of the Houston Country Club. Custom designed by William Furbish, AIA, and meticulously crafted by Burke Windham with refined interiors by Robert Wakefield offering stately and impeccably-scaled living spaces enhanced by serene views of the spectacular setting. Grand Reception Hall. Elegant Formals. Wine Parlor. Gourmet Kitchen. Master Suite up with adjoining study, separate dressing rooms, luxurious bath, and access to expansive covered balcony overlooking the rear grounds with central swimming pool/spa and entertainment pavilion surrounded by a manicured lawn. 3rd Floor Flex Room. Separate stairway to adjoining Guest Quarters with kitchenette. Elevator. Home Generator. Ample parking with circular motor court and gated driveway leading to 3 car attached Garage.”

5922 Shady River Drive, Houston, TX 77057 (HAR)

