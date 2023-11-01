Takeoff’s murder 1 year later: What we know about the Migos rapper’s death and where the case stands

FILE - Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, police announced that they have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – It has been a year since the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed while attending a private party in Houston.

Since the shooting, two people have been charged in connection to the rapper’s death -- 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been charged with murder; and 23-year-old Joshua Cameron, who is charged with felon in possession of a weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

Both men are currently out on bond.

Clark had a court date on Oct. 26 where the judge amended his house arrest, allowing him to leave home confinement between the hours of 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Clark is due back in court on Jan. 23, 2024.

As for Cameron, he’s due in court on Nov. 29.

What Happened?

On Nov. 1, 2022, around 2:40 a.m., Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot to death during a private party hosted by J. Prince Jr., son of Rap-A-Lot founder, J. Prince, at a bowling alley located in the 1200 block of San Jacinto.

Investigators said sometime during a dice game, Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, another member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was involved in an argument with someone.

Moments later, videos, which were circulating online, showed Quavo turning his back to walk off when suddenly gunfire erupted and Takeoff was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

Although Clark maintains his innocence, prosecutors said Clark was seen on video pointing and firing a gun in the direction of a group of people. Investigators said a wine bottle that Clark left at the scene was used to pull his fingerprints.

