Harris County grand jury indicts man accused of shooting Migos’ rapper Takeoff to death

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting Migos’ rapper Takeoff to death has been indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Thursday.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged with murder on Dec. 2, 2022 about a month after the 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston.

He is currently out of jail after posting a $1 million bond on Jan. 5. He has since been ordered to house arrest.

What happened

On Nov. 1 around 2:40 a.m., Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot to death during a private party hosted by J. Prince Jr., son of Rap-A-Lot founder, J. Prince, at a bowling alley located in the 1200 block of San Jacinto.

Investigators said sometime during a dice game, Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, another member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was involved in an argument with someone.

Moments later, videos, which were circulating online, showed Quavo turning his back to walk off when suddenly gunfire erupted and Takeoff was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

Although Clark maintains his innocence, prosecutors said Clark was seen on video pointing and firing a gun in the direction of a group of people. Investigators said a wine bottle that Clark left at the scene was used to pull his fingerprints.

When authorities went to arrest Clark, they said they found him with a large amount of cash, an expedited passport and a Mexico itinerary. Clark’s attorney denied allegations that her client was planning to escape and said he instead had a vacation trip planned for Mexico, but canceled those arrangements prior to his arrest.

Clark is due back in court on Aug. 23 for arraignment.

