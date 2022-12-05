Man charged with murder in shooting of Migos rapper ‘Takeoff’ scheduled to appear in court Monday

A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston last month is expected to appear in court Monday.

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston last month is expected to appear in court Monday.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police located Clark in the 14700 block of Sterling Green Boulevard Thursday and placed him under arrest, Houston Police Chief Finner said. Documents state the suspect had plans to flee to Mexico.

The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1. According to police, more than 30 people had gathered at a private party when a “lucrative dice game” began.

Investigators said Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was an innocent bystander while his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta-based rap group, engaged in an argument with someone. Videos circulating online show that after Quavo turned his back to walk off, gunfire erupted, and Takeoff, who was 28 years old, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

Houston police said during the preliminary investigation that at least two people discharged firearms. Finner stressed on Friday that Takeoff was not part of the dice game, not part of the argument, nor was he armed.

Patrick is a well-known Houston rapper that goes by the stage name DJ Pat.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Who are the suspects charged in tragic case of Migos rapper Takeoff? Social media users sound off

Docs: Man charged with murder of Migos rapper ‘Takeoff’ obtained expedited passport, Mexican itinerary shortly after shooting

Man faces weapon charges in connection to Migos rapper’s death

Rapper Takeoff from group Migos fatally shot during private party at bowling alley in downtown Houston, rep confirms

Rapper Takeoff dies in Houston: What we know about the shooting so far

Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff: Photos through the years

Rapper Takeoff from group Migos fatally shot: This is how people are reacting on social media to word of his death

‘Underrated gem’: Greatest hits from rapper Takeoff, from the group Migos

Migos rapper Takeoff shot twice, once in head, which resulted in his death, ME’s report shows

Remembering Takeoff: Quavo, Offset, Cardi B speak for 1st time following rapper’s untimely death