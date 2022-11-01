‘Underrated gem’: Greatest hits from rapper Takeoff, from the group Migos

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Takeoff of the group Migos performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Fans are mourning the loss of rapper TakeOff, from the Grammy nominated group Migos, after he was reportedly shot and killed during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday.

For those who are not familiar with his work, we wanted to list a couple of his greatest hits throughout his years of rapping and being featured on songs with mega stars.

According to Apple Music, among the Migos fanbase, Takeoff was the most “underrated gem” and had the “ability to steal any song he lends a verse to.”

His Twitter bio described this way: “The Grammy Nominated Some Say Underrated & Most Definitely Hated 1/3 Of The Greatest Group In The World.”

One of the Migos hit songs, “Stir Fry,” was even featured on Tasty, ranking in over eight million views on YouTube:

The group’s personality was dynamic and each member had their own characteristics.

In 2018, he also inspired the “#DJTAKEOFFCHALLENGE after a video of him DJing at an event went viral.

When the group members of Migos went solo, Takeoff debuted his first solo album on Nov. 2, 2018, called “The Last Rocket.” His two songs, Casper and Last Memory, topped as fans favorites, according to Apple Music.

The Last Rocket:

Here are a list of his greatest hits and features throughout the years:

“Versace” - single - 2013

“Hannah Montana” - single- 2013

“Fight Night - No Label 2″ - 2014

“Look At My Dab” - single - 2015

“Bad and Boujee,” ft. Lil Uzi Vert - 2016

“Cocoon” - single - 2016

“Deadz,” ft. 2 Chainz - Culture - 2017

“Get Right Witcha” - Culture - 2017

“T-Shirt” - Culture - 2017

“Slippery” - Culture - 2017

“Stir Fry” - Culture II - 2018

“The Last Rocket” - solo debut - 2018

“Walk It Talk It,” ft. Drake - Culture II - 2018

“MotorSport,” ft. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B - Culture II - 2018

“Last Memory” - The Last Rocket - 2018

“Casper” - The Last Rocket - 2018

His last album with rapper Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links, debuted on Oct. 7:

