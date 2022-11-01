Rapper Takeoff from group Migos fatally shot during private party at bowling alley in downtown Houston, rep confirms

An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff of the popular group Migos was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, a representative for the group confirmed.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff of the popular group Migos was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, a representative for the group confirmed.

Officers with the Houston Police Department and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m.

Homicide investigators with Houston police and medical examiners with the Houston Forensic Science Center are at the downtown bowling alley where Migos rapper Takeoff was killed overnight.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. The man, who officers did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at the location when the shooting took place. The party reportedly ended at 1 a.m. but carried over until the incident occurred. Investigators said they found multiple shell casings on the third level outside the bowling and pool hall.

During a press conference, police confirmed that group members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting. Police said security guards who were at the event heard the shooting but reportedly did not see who did it. Two additional victims were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles in unknown condition, HPD said.

FILE - Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File) (Associated Press)

Officers initially said they would not be releasing the victim’s identity until his family was notified and his identification was verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police did confirm the victim is a Black male in his 20′s. A representative for the group confirmed the victim was Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

FILE - Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos, appear at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

Investigators said they are looking at nearby surveillance video and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

A spokesperson with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told KPRC 2 that if an investigation were to find that the business’ “policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting” potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of the establishment’s liquor license.

“Depending on the severity of a potential violation, cancellation of the business’ liquor license could be considered, that would mean they could no longer sell alcohol (though it wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d close their doors permanently),” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As far as timeline, there’s not a concrete answer, it will depend on how quickly TABC agents and local police are able to collect evidence and witness interviews.”

Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links” a few weeks ago without the third Migos member, Offset.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-2600.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here.

