Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff: See photos through the years with family, friends, best performances

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Rapper Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday in Houston.

Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, released hits like “Motorsport” and “Bad and Boujee” and collaborated with popular artists Drake, Cardi B and Niki Minaj.

Scroll below for a look at the group through the years.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Quavo and TakeOff of Migos visit the SiriusXM Studios on July 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Getty)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Rappers Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at 106 & Park Live during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/BET/Getty Images for BET) (2014 Mark Sullivan/BET)

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Kiari "Offset" Cephus, Kirshnik "Takeoff" Ball, and Quavious "Quavo" Marshall , members of Migos, attend the the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images for BET) (2014 Johnny Nunez/BET)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Recording artists Offset, Quavo, Takeoff of Migos pose during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (2018 Kevin Mazur)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) (2018 Paras Griffin/VMN18)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Recording artists Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of music group Migos, recipients of plaques commemorating their becoming the fastest group to reach 1 billion streams, attend 'All-Star Weekend Kick-Off Party' at Capitol Records Tower on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group) (2018 Lester Cohen)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Designer Donatella Versace poses with Migos and 2 Chainz during the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2018 Kevin Mazur/MG18)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) (2018 Lester Cohen)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Cardi B (second from L) and (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (2021 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (2018 Kevin Mazur)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Takeoff of Migos performs during Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 at Barclays Center on October 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (2014 Taylor Hill)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Rapper Takeoff from the hip hop collective Migos performs onstage at Exposition Park on February 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage) (2016 Scott Dudelson)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (2017 Getty Images)

INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) (2018 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2018 Kevin Mazur/MG18)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 42nd Annual McDonald's All American Games at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's) (2019 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Offset of Migos, Mustard, and Quavo and Takeoff of Migos pose for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (2019 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) (2021 dcp/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (2021 Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage) (2021 Shirlaine Forrest)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET) (2019 Michael Kovac)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Takeoff and Quavo of Unc & Phew perform during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) (2022 Erika Goldring)

GULF SHORES, AL - MAY 18: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs on the Boom Boom Tent during the Kick-Off party for the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 18, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival) (2017 Scott Dudelson, Getty images)

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Takeoff of the group Migos performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (2017 Scott Dudelson, Getty images)

QUEBEC CITY, QC - JULY 11: Takeoff of Migos performs during Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 11, 2017 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic) (2017 Scott Dudelson, Getty images)

ATLANTA, GA- JANUARY 28: Takeoff performs at the Migos In Concert at Center Stage on January 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) (2017 Scott Dudelson, Getty images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Quavo,Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 30: Takeoff, Quavo, Offset and Sean Combs attend The Big Game Weekend at Karu & Y on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) (2020 Prince Williams)

