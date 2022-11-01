Rapper Takeoff dies in Houston: What we know about the shooting so far

HOUSTON – Here’s what we know at KPRC 2 so far about the shooting of rapper Takeoff in Houston.
- Houston Police Department is at the head of the investigation in Houston after rapper Takeoff -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was fatally shot.
- From a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson regarding 810 Billiards & Bowling: “This business holds a Mixed Beverage Permit along with a Food and Beverage certificate, meaning the business is not required to restrict the presence of firearms on the premises. TABC has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with local law enforcement to gather evidence and determine what took place.” The TABC spokesperson provided some context to KPRC 2 on the investigation and its possibilities: “If the investigation were to find that the business’ policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting, potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license. Depending on the severity of a potential violation, cancellation of the business’ liquor license could be considered, that would mean they could no longer sell alcohol (though it wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d close their doors permanently). KPRC 2 has reached out to the business for comment, but has not heard back yet.
- As far as timeline, there’s not a concrete answer, it will depend on how quickly TABC agents and local police are able to collect evidence and witness interviews.”
- Takeoff was shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston on Tuesday.
- A representative for the group Takeoff was part of confirmed the information Tuesday morning.
- The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m.
- Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.
- A man, who officers did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.
- Graphic video is circulating online showing a man with a head wound. KPRC 2 has not confirmed the video nor the information being circulated.
- According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at the location when the shooting took place. The party reportedly ended at 1 a.m. but carried over until the incident occurred. Investigators said they found multiple shell casings on the third level outside the bowling and pool hall.
- During a press conference, police confirmed that group members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting. Two additional victims were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles in unknown condition, HPD said.
- Officers initially said they would not be releasing the victim’s identity until his family was notified and his identification was verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police did confirm the victim is a Black male in his 20s.
This is a developing report. KPRC 2 will share more information here as it becomes available.
