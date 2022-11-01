Rapper Takeoff dies in Houston: What we know about the shooting so far

From a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson regarding 810 Billiards & Bowling: “This business holds a Mixed Beverage Permit along with a Food and Beverage certificate, meaning the business is not required to restrict the presence of firearms on the premises. TABC has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with local law enforcement to gather evidence and determine what took place.” The TABC spokesperson provided some context to KPRC 2 on the investigation and its possibilities: “If the investigation were to find that the business’ policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting, potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license. Depending on the severity of a potential violation, cancellation of the business’ liquor license could be considered, that would mean they could no longer sell alcohol (though it wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d close their doors permanently). KPRC 2 has reached out to the business for comment, but has not heard back yet.