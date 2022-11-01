Rapper Takeoff from group Migos fatally shot: This is how people are reacting on social media to word of his death

HOUSTON – Rapper Takeoff of the popular group Migos was fatally shot during a private party in downtown Houston Tuesday, KPRC 2 has learned.

Here are some of the messages people are sharing on social media as more information is released following the shooting.

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS” - Lecrae @lecrae

“#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care.” Be A King @BerniceKing

“A brother. A dad. A nephew. A uncle. A friend. An inspiration. The world lost a young talented man to senseless violence. Learn to fight if you walk around scared but please stop taking lives away it’s not worth it #TakeOff” - Terrance McKinney @twrecks155

Young men of color are killing themselves. They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead. Who do we blame? Activists, rappers, family members, Faith leaders must confront this reality. This cannot be our future when our young are dying young. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 1, 2022

“What Takeoff did on slippery will never be forgotten #takeoff #rip #migos #quavo #offset” - UNJU BIN UNUKI @robyjerry2

ONE OF THE GREATEST HIP-HOP GROUPS OF ALL-TIME! Takeoff, your legacy will forever live on through US! #BETAwards #Takeoff - @BET

“The #Migos took a loss when they split. Now Take Off gets killed and the split is really real & it’s no coming back from that. No time for #Quavo, #TakeOff and #Offset to settle their differences & reconcile. This is all so very sad. For real!! #RipTakeOff #RipMigos - SPADE @WowWhoaWTF

“Rest up bruh #takeoff #death” - Lil B.O.D @Damrichie2

Not Takeoff…. — Re'Chelle Turner Echols (@KPRC2ReChelle) November 1, 2022

“RIP Takeoff.” - Complex Music @ComplexMusic

“This song is different now.” -J-Man Hoosier

“Just heartbreaking.” -Lord Desi @LordDesi_sol

“This hurt me bad.” -Vonte Brown @k9daflamingokid

“They really took this young man’s life.” - Young Charley @Shescharleys_

“Takeoff had nothing but humble, kind vibes.” Power 105.1 @Power1051

“Y’all are just comfortably sharing and liking a photo of a man’s lifeless body. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. You’re not spreading gossip about a celebrity, you are posting for everyone to see, the lifeless body of a man who had a family. Have some respect. #TakeOff” - Zanae @za_nae1

“Rest In Peace to the greatest migo take off” - Ye @King_Staccz

“I doubt there will ever be Migos again. Offset and Quavo don’t even get along. Rest easy #TakeOff” - #RIPTakeOff - @tsoeutsukulu

“one of my FAVORITE videos of #Takeoff simply because he never did the most and was still a vibe. he didn’t care about attention, he wasn’t in drama, he wasn’t loud, he was talented AF! Takeoff album was the best solo album out the Migos group RIP Kirshnik Khari Ball” - Sy @ElevatedHoney

“This world we live in Rest up #TakeOff DAMN!” - Ravenet4Life @MommaNea

