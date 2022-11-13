Remembering Takeoff: Quavo, Offset, Cardi B speak for 1st time following rapper’s untimely death

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

ATLANTA – “Dear Take...”

Those were the first set of words uttered to the public’s ears by a grieving uncle following the tragic death of his nephew.

To fans, those words were more than the status quo at a normal memorial service.

It was a reminder that above all else, American artist Takeoff wasn’t just an award-winning rapper. Kirsnick Khari Ball was a nephew, a son, a brother, and a loved one to so many people who are now searching for the words to fathom his untimely death.

The Atlanta native was shot and killed on Nov. 1 in Houston moments after leaving a private party at a bowling alley downtown.

SEE MORE: Migos rapper Takeoff shot twice, once in head, which resulted in his death, ME’s report shows

Alongside him during his last moments was his group member and uncle, Quavious ‘Quavo’ Marshall.

Gunshots reportedly rang out as a group of party-goers was standing outside the bowling alley just moments before Takeoff was struck, once in the head and once in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time thereafter.

Investigators from the Houston Police Department have not yet released a person of interest or announced an arrest in this case.

Fans waited days to hear from those within Take’s inner circle about his passing. Several loved ones were able to gather enough strength during a memorial service held at the Atlanta State Farm arena on Friday.

Although cell phones were not permitted during the service, several videos began to surface on social media, highlighting key moments of the memorial.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we will not be including those images or videos in this post.

Quavo took the mic to read a statement which stated in part, “You are OUR angel. Watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true.”

The other one-third of the Migos, Offset, was also in attendance and spoke on the late rapper’s death.

In a video, he can be heard fighting through tears, saying ‘[Takeoff] changed the music,” and “Lord, give us some strength. I don’t want to question you God, but I just don’t get it.”

Offset’s wife, Grammy-awarding winning rapper Cardi B shared a montage of Takeoff along with some words in attempt to describe the pain their family is suffering following his death.

“This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”