‘Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff’: Man faces weapon charges in connection to Migos rapper’s death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man is awaiting a bond hearing for weapon charges stemming from a shooting at a downtown Houston bowling alley that claimed the life of Migos rapper, Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball.

Cameron Isiah Joshua was taken into custody on Nov. 22 on an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge following previous a felony conviction in California.

In court on Wednesday morning (Nov. 30), prosecutors say they have surveillance video and an eyewitness confirming that Joshua was at the party with a weapon.

No one has been charged with Takeoff’s murder.

“We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case and we’re continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff,” lead prosecutor Matt Gilliam, said at a press briefing following the court hearing.

The hearing was to determine if Joshua should be held with bond. It is reset for next week.

“Mr. Joshua was on bond for an unrelated matter, possessing a fake ID, and the case was reset to determine the conditions on whether he will be held at no bond because he’s alleged to have committed an offense while on bond or whether he’ll be given a bond,” said Joshua’s attorney, Christopher Downey.

He said unequivocally Joshua played no role in Takeoff’s death.

“Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff,” Downey said. “He wants to get out. He wants to clear his name.”

Downey did not say if Joshua or Takeoff had any prior relationships.

“My understanding it was some type of social event, and some people were playing dice,” he said. “Beyond that, I don’t know.”

Downey wouldn’t say if his client was playing dice.

“I haven’t seen anything to suggest that Cameron Joshua had anything to do with the shooting, that he discharged the firearm that caused his death or was he even involved,” Downey said.

