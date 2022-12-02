Who are the suspects charged in Migos rapper Takeoff’s death? Social media users sound off

(From left to right): Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22.

HOUSTON – Houston police announced Friday that charges have been filed against a 33-year-old man in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

Videos that circulated online after the fatal shooting had social media users zeroing in on a man wearing a yellow hoodie, who was allegedly seen gripping a gun when fellow Migos member Quavo was exchanging words with someone shortly before the shooting.

The hashtag #yellowhoodie blazed across social media, with social media sleuths suspecting that Cameron Joshua, known in the Twitter-verse as @LilCam5th, was the fatal triggerman.

They were wrong, according to police.

Another man, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. Joshua was charged, however, with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

So, who are Clark and Joshua?

According to their social media profiles, they are both involved in Houston’s entertainment industry.

Patrick Xavier Clark

According to what social media users are tagging as Clark’s Instagram and Twitter, he goes by @DJPat713. His last tweet before his arrest was on Nov. 29, “The ones that supposed to be here switch up so that’s why it’s new faces at the table.”

The ones that supposed to be here switch up so that’s why it’s new faces at the table — FollowTheCheck (@DJPAT713) November 29, 2022

On his YouTube channel, he posted a YouTube Short nearly a month ago, titling it, “What’s understood don’t have to be said.”

“See you have to learn how to play your position, or play a position, cause understand it don’t matter what position you play, if the team wins, you get a championship ring. So, might go over your head but what’s understood,” Clark stated in the video.

Additional information from court records state that Clark had previously been arrested in connection to another shooting at a club back in 2018.

According to documents, Clark was at Club Live on North Shepherd Drive around 3 a.m. when a man was pepper sprayed by a security guard. Police say the pepper-sprayed man went to his vehicle, retrieved a pistol, and shot at the guard and Clark.

Both Clark and the security guard allegedly returned fire and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Clark initially fled that location following the shooting, but later returned and cooperated with police. He was ultimately no-billed by a Grand Jury in this case, meaning he was not charged.

Documents released on Friday show that Clark was preparing to flee the country before he was arrested for the rapper’s murder. He had an expedited passport and an itinerary for Mexico.

Cameron Joshua

Prosecutors revealed they found surveillance video and an eyewitness confirming that Joshua was at the party with a gun at the time Takeoff was killed.

Joshua’s attorney, Christopher Downey, said his client had absolutely nothing to do with Takeoff’s death.

“Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff. He wants to get out. He wants to clear his name,” Downey said. “My understanding it was some type of social event, and some people were playing dice,” he said. “Beyond that, I don’t know.”

Downey did not say if Joshua or Takeoff had any prior relationship.

As for his criminal history, Joshua posted a $300 bond after being charged for burglary of a motor vehicle on April 3, 2022. Records show he was also listed as an out of state fugitive on a robbery warrant in Los Angeles, California.

on Dec. 3, 2020, Joshua was charged with burglary of a vehicle and served three days in the Harris County Jail, according to records.

They got them but….. yellow hoodie was the internet wrong #takeoff pic.twitter.com/ibuZfnAYfV —  MR.CHUBPONE  (@Chubpone) December 2, 2022

Lil Cam (yellow hoodie) was clearly seen in the TMZ videos, holding his gun out, staring at Takeoff, and following him like he was robbing & shooting.



I guess Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) was one of the other 2 or 3 guns we heard shots from?? I never saw him in the video clips 🤔 — lthstyle.bigcartel.com (@lth_style) December 2, 2022

Photo - of the suspect in Yellow hoodie pic.twitter.com/Rq8ItkStNu — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 26, 2022

Erbody seen the vid bruh some blind mfrs said yellow hoodie and y’all went crazy 🤦🏽 #takeoff https://t.co/Xdy4l5mUp8 — @Aintchu_DuggyDuce (@duggyduce) December 2, 2022

