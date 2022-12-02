HPD to give update in fatal shooting of Migos rapper ‘Takeoff’; Here’s what we know so far

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (2017 Getty Images) ADDED with photo of HPD Chief Troy Finner

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on the murder of Migos rapper “Takeoff,” who was shot and killed on Nov. 1 while attending a private birthday party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Here’s what we know so far

The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m.

Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was an innocent bystander while his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta rap group, engaged in an argument with someone. Videos circulating online show that after Quavo turned his back to walk off, gunfire erupted, and Takeoff, who was 28 years old, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

Houston police have said that at least two people discharged firearms.

Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. His death was ruled a homicide.

No one has been charged in the murder.

On Nov. 22, Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Prosecutors said they have surveillance video and an eyewitness confirming that Joshua was at the party with a gun at the time Takeoff was killed.

Joshua’s attorney, Christopher Downey, said his client had absolutely nothing to do with Takeoff’s death.

READ: Man faces weapon charges in connection to Migos rapper’s death

“Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff. He wants to get out. He wants to clear his name,” Downey said. “My understanding it was some type of social event, and some people were playing dice,” he said. “Beyond that, I don’t know.”

Downey did not say if Joshua or Takeoff had any prior relationship.

“I haven’t seen anything to suggest that Cameron Joshua had anything to do with the shooting, that he discharged the firearm that caused his death, or was he even involved,” Downey said.

Cameron Isiah Joshua (Harris County Jail)

