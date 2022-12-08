New details released in fatal shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show

HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1. details the altercation that led up to the fatal shooting.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.

What happened

The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. According to police, more than 30 people had gathered at a private party when a “lucrative dice game” began.

Investigators said Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was an innocent bystander while his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta-based rap group, engaged in an argument with someone. Videos circulating online show that after Quavo turned his back to walk off, gunfire erupted, and Takeoff, who was 28 years old, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles.

According to docs, investigators recovered nine .40 caliber shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. A 9mm shell casing was also found but further away from Takeoff’s body.

Houston police said during the preliminary investigation that at least two people discharged firearms.

Willie Bland, who is associated with the Migos’ camp, admitted to shooting at Joshua during the altercation, according to documents.

Details on what led up to the shooting

According to documents, Quavo was arguing with Michael Prince and two other young men, Cameron Joshua and Christopher Watkins, over a dice game. Apparently, Joshua and the other man won the money. Bland said as Quavo turned to walk away from the argument, he noticed that Joshua said something and began to pull out a gun, so he reached and punched him.

Bland told investigators that after he punched Joshua, Watkins began to run toward him. He said he thought the two men were about to rob Quavo, so he shoved Watkins and that’s when he heard gunfire erupt, according to documents.

Bland thought Joshua was shooting at him, so he pulled out a gun and fired three shots into his direction, docs show. Surveillance video captured Bland firing into the bowling alley, where Joshua was seen running inside. Investigators said none of Bland’s bullets hit Takeoff during the shooting.

According to documents, surveillance video shows Clark firing multiple rounds in Takeoff’s direction. Surveillance video also showed that Joshua did not fire any shots during the shooting but that he ran back inside the bowling alley.

Docs show that Clark was captured on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime and leaving in a gray Ford F-150 with Texas license plate, KSY0326. After the shooting, Clark reportedly made a phone call to a professional boxer, Shakur Stevenson, who was at the scene at the time of the shooting. Surveillance video also show Clark entering the bowling alley with Stevenson and leaving with him afterwards, according to documents.

Investigators said a wine bottle that Clark left at the scene was used to pull his fingerprints.

Clark was arrested by HPD officers on Dec. 1 during a traffic stop where he was driving a Ford F-150, the same truck identified in surveillance video, according to documents. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun in his waistband, which is not the same firearm connected to the fatal shooting of Takeoff.

READ: Documents show the suspect had plans to flee to Mexico.

Clark appeared in court on Dec. 5 where his bond was set at $2 million.

