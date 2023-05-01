Takeoff’s death: A timeline

The rapper known as Takeoff, one-third of the chart-topping group Migos, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.
Here is a brief timeline of the investigation into his death.
Nov. 1, 2022
- Takeoff – the 28-year-old rapper whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot and killed after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, as a large group gathered near the front door, authorities said.
- The party reportedly ended at 1 a.m. but carried over outside until around 2:40 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
- An argument ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, leading many people to flee.
- A woman and a man were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
- Another man, who officers did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.
- Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it. No suspects were arrested.
- Police confirmed that Migos group members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting.
- Graphic video of the shooting circulated online showing a man with a head wound.
- Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department confirmed Takeoff’s death at a news conference.
- “We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Chief Finner said of Takeoff.
- Police requested that any witness who left the scene come forward with additional information. “Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” Chief Finner said. “I’m calling up on everybody – our hip-hop artists in Houston and around the nation – we’ve got to police ourselves. There are so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure no one tears down that industry.”
- A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson released this statement regarding 810 Billiards & Bowling: “This business holds a Mixed Beverage Permit along with a Food and Beverage certificate, meaning the business is not required to restrict the presence of firearms on the premises. TABC has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with local law enforcement to gather evidence and determine what took place.” The TABC spokesperson provided some context to KPRC 2 on the investigation and its possibilities: “If the investigation were to find that the business’ policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting, potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license. Depending on the severity of a potential violation, cancellation of the business’ liquor license could be considered, that would mean they could no longer sell alcohol (though it wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d close their doors permanently).
- A makeshift memorial appeared outside the commercial area where Takeoff was killed.
Nov. 2, 2022
- Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, authorities announced following an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
- Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide.
- Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram. The statement read “senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”
Nov. 30, 2022
- Authorities announced the arrest of Cameron Joshua in connection to the shooting outside the bowling alley. Joshua was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot.
- During a court hearing, prosecutors said surveillance video and witnesses placed the 22-year-old at the party with a weapon. Prosecutors added that Joshua was not believed to have fired the weapon during Takeoff’s shooting.
- “We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case and we’re continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff,” Matt Gilliam, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told reporters in a brief statement after the hearing.
- Christopher Downey, Joshua’s attorney, told reporters that he had not seen any evidence to suggest that his client fired a weapon or had anything to do with Takeoff’s shooting. “Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff,” Downey said.
Dec. 2, 2022
- Police announced that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of Takeoff.
- Court records indicated Clark was arrested as he was preparing to leave the country for Mexico. After Takeoff’s shooting, Clark applied for an expedited passport by submitting the itinerary for “imminent” travel to Mexico, according to court records. Police said he was arrested the day he received the passport and was in possession of a “large amount” of cash.
- Prosecutors asked a court to set Clark’s bond at $1 million, arguing he was a flight risk. He was ultimately jailed on a $2 million bond.
- During a news conference, police described Takeoff as an innocent bystander, saying that he had been killed after an argument, which had not involved him, led to gunfire.
- The shooting stemmed from a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, authorities said.
- Police said they believe it was Clark’s gunfire that killed Takeoff.
Jan 5, 2023
- Clark posted bail and was released from jail. Under the conditions of his release, he surrendered his passport and agreed to wear a GPS monitor.