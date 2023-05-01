Takeoff’s death: A timeline

The rapper known as Takeoff, one-third of the chart-topping group Migos, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

Here is a brief timeline of the investigation into his death.

Takeoff – the 28-year-old rapper whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot and killed after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, as a large group gathered near the front door, authorities said.

The party reportedly ended at 1 a.m. but carried over outside until around 2:40 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

An argument ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, leading many people to flee.

A woman and a man were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man, who officers did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it. No suspects were arrested.

Police confirmed that Migos group members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department confirmed Takeoff’s death at a news conference.

“We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Chief Finner said of Takeoff.

Police requested that any witness who left the scene come forward with additional information. “Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” Chief Finner said. “I’m calling up on everybody – our hip-hop artists in Houston and around the nation – we’ve got to police ourselves. There are so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure no one tears down that industry.”

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson released this statement regarding 810 Billiards & Bowling: “This business holds a Mixed Beverage Permit along with a Food and Beverage certificate, meaning the business is not required to restrict the presence of firearms on the premises. TABC has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with local law enforcement to gather evidence and determine what took place.” The TABC spokesperson provided some context to KPRC 2 on the investigation and its possibilities: “If the investigation were to find that the business’ policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting, potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license. Depending on the severity of a potential violation, cancellation of the business’ liquor license could be considered, that would mean they could no longer sell alcohol (though it wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d close their doors permanently).