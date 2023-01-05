Man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff released from jail after posting $1M bond, documents show

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. Police located Clark in the 14700 block of Sterling Green Blvd. Thursday and placed under arrest.

HOUSTON – The man accused of fatally shooting Migos’ rapper Takeoff has posted bond and is out of jail, according to court documents.

According to the Harris County District Clerk, Clark posted a $1 million bond and was released late Wednesday.

In court last month, Clark had his bond reduced from $2 million to $1 million.

Documents stated that when Clark was taken into custody, authorities found a passport, a Mexican itinerary, and a large amount of cash, which led them to believe that he was possibly planning to flee the country.

Since Clark made bond, his bond conditions include wearing a GPS monitor and surrendering his passport.

What happened?

According to police, the shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located in the 1200 San Jacinto, around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1. More than 30 people had gathered at a private party when a “lucrative dice game” began.

Investigators said Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was an innocent bystander while his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta-based rap group, engaged in an argument with someone.

Videos circulating online show that, at some point, after Quavo turned his back to walk off, gunfire erupted, and Takeoff was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston police said.

Authorities said it took extra time to find those responsible because, after the shooting, every person took off without giving a statement to police.

Takeoff was 28 years old.

