Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after vehicle crashes into man changing tire in Galleria area

HOUSTON – A woman who was accused of driving while intoxicated before causing a deadly crash in the Galleria area Saturday has been arrested and charged, the Houston Police Department said.

Daija Marche McElwee, 28, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 183rd State District Court. She is accused of killing a 48-year-old man whose identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to investigators, the victim was a passenger in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling southbound near 2500 West Loop South. The truck stopped on the shoulder of the ramp to Eastex Freeway northbound and the passenger exited the vehicle to change a flat tire. McElwee, who was driving a white Ford Mustang, struck the rear of the truck and the victim, investigators said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The female driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but declined to be transported to the hospital, HPD said.

Investigators said McElwee was detained at the scene and was determined to be impaired. She was arrested and subsequently charged in the crash.

