2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash caused by possible intoxicated driver in northeast Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Police lights (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Houston police are at the scene of a fatal crash in northeast Houston.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Waxahachie Street.

Police said a driver ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

They said a man and woman died at the scene. A 12-year-old was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect driver was also taken to the hospital. Police said the driver is showing signs of intoxication.

