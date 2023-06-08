2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash caused by possible intoxicated driver in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are at the scene of a fatal crash in northeast Houston.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Waxahachie Street.

Northeast, VCD and HFD are at a fatal crash 7000 Waxahachie. Two fatalities at the scene, two more transported. Surviving driver shows signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/NK6hjOARNO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 8, 2023

Police said a driver ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

They said a man and woman died at the scene. A 12-year-old was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect driver was also taken to the hospital. Police said the driver is showing signs of intoxication.