Man filling gas tank on side of highway dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver on I-10 Katy Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A man who was filling his gas tank on the side of the highway was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-10 Katy Freeway early Saturday, police said.

Police said it happened near the Gessner Road exit at around 3:45 a.m.

The crash has shut down all westbound mainlanes of I-10 Katy Freeway near Blalock as authorities investigate the crash.

According to police, the victim ran out of fuel in his car on the highway and requested an Uber to take him to a nearby gas station.

As the Uber driver brought him back to his vehicle, the man stepped out and began to fill his tank. That was when a dark-colored Toyota pickup truck struck the man, police said. He died at the scene.

The Toyota became disabled after impact and remained at the scene before authorities arrived.

Police said the driver of the Toyota showed signs of impairment and was later taken into custody. Charges on the driver remain pending.

No other injuries were reported.