Alleged drunk driver charged after causing major crash that left 2 dead in NE Harris County

HOUSTON – An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after causing a major crash that left a man and a woman dead in northeast Harris County.

Saul Eduardo Claros, 27, is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to Houston police, the crash happened in the 7000 block of Waxahachie Street at the intersection of Boyles Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Claros was driving a white SUV eastbound on Waxahachie at a high rate of speed.

Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher with HPD said the SUV hit a power pole then proceeded through the stop sign at the intersection and struck a black four-door vehicle that was going north on Boyles Street.

Hatcher said a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy was also transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Claros was detained and taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Hatcher said he showed signs of impairment.

“What we do believe is that he has been drinking. We don’t know where, we don’t know how many, but we are following up on that at this point,” Hatcher said. “I do want to remind the public, there are all kinds of ride shares for anyone who is an adult and wants to engage in adult beverages. Please drink responsibly and take the appropriate precautions so that this incident is not repeated and we are not traumatizing our kids.”