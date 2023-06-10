1 ejected, killed in single-vehicle possible drunk driving crash in northeast Harris County, sheriff’s office says

A man died after a single-vehicle drunk driving crash on Friday in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at approximately 11:11 p.m. to the 11900 block of Mesa Drive.

The wreck happened as the car navigated a curve. The vehicle lost control, crashed into the edge of the railroad tracks, and rolled over.

There were two men inside the car, who were about 20 years old. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

When deputies made it to the scene, a citizen was providing aid to the man who was ejected. Law enforcement took over CPR, but the man was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.