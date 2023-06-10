81º

Man, woman drive themselves to restaurant for help after being shot in south Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man and woman have been taken to the hospital after being shot in south Houston Friday evening.

According to Houston police, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. from the McDonalds located in the 14200 block of the Gulf Freeway. They said the man and woman had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on Algonquin Street and drove to the restaurant to call for help.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the shooting was the result of an argument between family members that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital, possibly in critical condition.

