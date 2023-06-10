Man, woman drive themselves to restaurant for help after being shot in south Houston

HOUSTON – A man and woman have been taken to the hospital after being shot in south Houston Friday evening.

According to Houston police, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. from the McDonalds located in the 14200 block of the Gulf Freeway. They said the man and woman had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on Algonquin Street and drove to the restaurant to call for help.

Clear Lake officers are at 14200 Gulf Freeway. Adult male and female shooting victims transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/zDlaPc37Iy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2023

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the shooting was the result of an argument between family members that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital, possibly in critical condition.