Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely

Authorities say the driver in the crash was charged with intoxication assault

A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that forever altered her son’s and other relatives’ lives.

Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver.

The accident happened on Mykawa Road near Airport Boulevard on Aug. 28 around 6 p.m.

Houston police say 28-year-old Alex Ventura of El Salvador was intoxicated when he slammed his box truck into the back of a blue Hyundai waiting at a red light. The impact caused the Hyundai to hit three other cars in front of the SUV.

Turner says two adults and six children, including her son Drew were inside her SUV when it was hit.

All six children were taken to the hospital, but Drew’s injuries were the most serious. Turner says her son suffered a skull fracture and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

“He’s improving but he’s still not talking. He’s like not aware,” Turner said. “He opens his eyes, he looks. He closes his eyes back. We talk to him, [and] he cries. Like, we’re just hoping that he really snaps out of it, and wakes up completely and fully.”

Omar Khawaja is the attorney representing Turner, Drew, and the other four young family members.

“They have broken legs. They have plates and screws in their legs, and they’re going to deal with these injuries likely for the rest of their lives,” Khawaja said about the two other children that were hurt.

Khawaja said he hopes the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will pursue more charges in the case.

“He needs to be charged for every child whose life was changed that day. He needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Khawaja said.

Alex Ventura, 28, was charged with one count of intoxication assault.

Court documents state he told police he drank one beer but officers said his eyes were glossy.

Ventura is in Harris County Jail on $25,000 bail.

If you would like to donate to Drew’s recovery expenses, click here.