Bond set at $150K for alleged drunk driver in fatal crash that killed 3 on East Freeway

Harris County – A man accused of striking and killing three men with his vehicle while they were on the shoulder of I-10 in east Harris County Friday has had his bond set.

Jonathan Lazo Jr., 24, is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter for the crash. His bond has been set at $150,000.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Friday on I-10 East near Magnolia. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were standing outside of their vehicle on the shoulder of the freeway, for reasons unknown, when a driver, identified as Lazo, veered to the side of the road and struck all three men, killing them.

Lazo was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

