Suspected drunken driver in custody after fatally striking 3 men outside their parked vehicle on East Freeway shoulder

Investigation underway after three men were killed by a suspected drunken driver in east Harris County, deputies say.

HARRIS COUNTY – Three men are dead after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in east Harris County early Friday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened shortly after midnight on I-10 East near Magnolia.

Deputies said the group was standing outside of their vehicle when at some point they had pulled over on the shoulder.

That was when deputies said a driver, who was believed to be intoxicated, veered to the side of the road and struck all three men, killing them.

Deputies do not know the identities of all three men, but it is believed they’re in their mid-20s.

“I just ask the community to pull together we’ve got at least 2 families out here that are going to be changed forever,” said Cpl. Anthony McConnell with HCSO. “And another thing I want the community to do is to stop drinking and driving. It’s a real simple and easy incident to avoid.”

Deputies arrested the driver, who is now facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter.