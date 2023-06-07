Parents of man killed by suspected drunk driver while out on date in Montrose add 4 bars, suspect’s husband to lawsuit

HOUSTON – The parents of a man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash last month are now suing four bars and the alleged at-fault drunk driver’s husband, a petition from law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP said.

According to a statement from the law firm, the parents of the victim, 33-year-old Joseph McMullin, will amend the civil lawsuit filing against 32-year-old Kristina Chambers, who is accused of striking the victim while she was speeding in a Porsche.

The amended petition will include the four bars that Chambers allegedly visited the evening of the crash – Lola’s Depot, the Eagle Houston, the Ripcord, and JR’s Bar & Grill – as well as Chamber’s husband, who KPRC 2 has chosen not to name at this time.

The amended lawsuit alleges that Chambers’ husband knew or should have known his wife was an “unfit, careless, and/or reckless driver” at the time the incident occurred and that the bars continued to serve the suspect, despite her being “obviously intoxicated to the extent that they presented a clear danger to themselves and others.”

Police said Chambers was driving a Porsche 911 Carrera at speeds of more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when she lost control on Westheimer Road, careened off the sidewalk, and struck McMullin, who was walking from Voodoo Doughnut Shop with his date, identified as Briana Iturrino.

According to the petition, Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was nearly four times the legal limit. Drugs, including cocaine, were also allegedly found in her vehicle. She was charged with intoxication manslaughter and posted a $50,000 bond, court documents said.

Lead Attorney Jesus Garcia, Jr. issued the following statement on the amendment:

“In our continued pursuit of justice for Joseph McMullin, his family, and loved ones, we insist that any venue or individual that enabled, encouraged, contributed to, or participated in an alleged highly intoxicated Ms. Chambers getting behind the wheel be held fully accountable. This was an unspeakable tragedy that could have been prevented by any number of factors that evening, all that would lead to Joseph continuing to live a happy and thriving life. It is believed that Ms. Chambers was overserved at these bars, a violation – in this case, fatal – of dram shop law, and that (her husband) negligently entrusted the operation of the Porsche to his wife, knowing she was an unfit driver. While the grief of the McMullin family will never subside, we must act against all parties who bear responsibility to ensure a senseless tragedy like this never again occurs.”

The victim was known as a “kind and compassionate soul that always wanted to help others,” the petition said.

KPRC 2 reached out to all of the bars mentioned in the lawsuit but we have not heard back from any of them yet. We will update this story as we receive their responses.