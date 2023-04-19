Man fatally struck by speeding vehicle during first date with woman in Montrose

HOUSTON – A man was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle while on a date with a woman in the Montrose area Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 1200 block of Westheimer at around 2:25 a.m.

According to HPD, a couple was on their first date and was leaving the Voodoo Doughnut shop when the woman saw a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then lost control and jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, striking the man that was with the woman and knocking him a distance away. The vehicle then hit a pole, police said.

Investigators said there were two women and one man inside the vehicle. A woman believed to be in her 30s was driving. All three were reportedly transported by ambulance and will survive.

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Unit investigated to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.