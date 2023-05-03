Family of 33-year-old man fatally struck by speeding Porsche while out on first date sues vehicle’s owner

Family of 33-year-old man killed after being hit by speeding Porsche while out on first date sues vehicle’s owner

HOUSTON – The family of a 33-year-old man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident last month is now suing the alleged drunk driver they believe is responsible for the deadly crash.

According to a statement provided by Houston-based law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP, the parents of the victim, Joseph McMullin, have filed a civil lawsuit against the driver, 32-year-old Kristina Chambers.

In the statement, the firm cited that investigators found Chambers to be driving a Porsche 911 Carrera at a speed of more than 100 mph when she allegedly lost control on Westheimer Road. Police then said Chambers veered onto the sidewalk and violently collided with McMullin.

McMullin was walking from a nearby VooDoo Doughnut shop with his date when he was struck, the documents read. Surveillance video shows Chambers’ Porsche speeding and striking the victim, throwing him 30 feet into the air. Chambers then crashed into a pole.

Briana Iturrino, who was on a first date with McMullin, said she has a lot to process after the tragedy. The two went to karaoke and were leaving the doughnut shop when she saw the headlights.

Man fatally struck by speeding vehicle during first date with woman in Montrose (KPRC 2)

“I saw a car coming, and I could tell it was moving really fast. I knew she wouldn’t make the curve,” she said. “He was so sweet, and he smiled throughout the entire date. He didn’t deserve to go like that, he didn’t deserve to go now at all.”

The letter regarding the suit also noted that prosecutors said Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was nearly four times the legal limit. Drugs, including cocaine, were also found in her vehicle. She was charged with intoxication manslaughter and posted a $50,000 bond.

Lead Attorney, Jesus Garcia, Jr., at Kherkher Garcia, LLP, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the McMullin family, we have filed a civil lawsuit against Kristina Chambers, the woman accused of being responsible for the unspeakably tragic death of their son, Joseph. Our hearts are with the family of this wonderful young man who was senselessly struck down in the prime of his life. Joseph McMullin was a cherished son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend. Joseph’s death was a needless tragedy caused by the reckless and illegal actions of a motorist who showed no regard for the safety of others. As the McMullins continue to mourn their unimaginable loss, our team will do whatever is necessary to hold Ms. Chambers accountable for her actions and furthermore deter others from exercising such indifference and disregard for others’ lives.”

Chambers is due back in court on May 31 for arraignment.