Houston man sentenced to 22 years for DWI crash that killed 6-year-old stepdaughter

HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 6-year-old stepdaughter in a 2021 crash where he was driving while intoxicated, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.

Paul Rodriguez, 32, was charged with felony murder in the death of Zyra Longoria, who died in the crash that happened on Oct. 9, 2021, on the Southwest Freeway near Fountain View in west Houston at about 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, Rodriguez was intoxicated as he drove a black Honda Accord in and out of freeway traffic with three children: Zyra, the victim, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Rodriguez collided with an 18-wheeler, hit a red Mercedes and then a box truck, investigators with the Houston Police Department said. Zyra flew from the Honda and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she died the next day.

Rodriguez agreed to a sentencing hearing in front of a judge. State District Judge Andrea Beall reportedly heard evidence during the hours-long hearing on Wednesday and sentenced Rodriguez.

“There is absolutely no excuse for driving drunk, especially with children in the car,” Ogg said. “An innocent little girl died because of the criminal conduct of this man and it was felony murder, plain and simple.”

Assistant District Attorney Erandy Marquez, who is assigned to the DA’s Vehicular Crimes Division, prosecuted the case. She said Rodriguez already had a criminal record, including possession of prescription drugs like muscle relaxers and marijuana. On the day of the incident, investigators said he had taken both.

“This could have been avoided, but it happened because he decided to consume a cocktail of drugs and then get behind the wheel with three little kids,” Marquez said. “All of his decisions – and this was his repeated pattern of behavior – led to him killing someone.”

Rodriguez has to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, and he cannot appeal the conviction.

