Suspected drunk driver to be charged in deadly crash near Washington Corridor, police say

HOUSTON – A suspected drunk driver accused of causing a deadly crash near the Washington Corridor Friday is expected to face charges, police said.

It happened on Katy Freeway and Patterson around 12:30 a.m.

According to officers, they were responding to reports of a speeding, reckless driver in a pickup truck. Police said they located the pickup truck moments after it ran a red light and crashed into a minivan. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was evaluated and it was determined the driver was impaired. The suspect was booked and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.