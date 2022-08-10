Suspected drunk driver charged after SUV fatally slams into 2 vehicles at red light, HPD says

Leon Ledet Jr., 53, has since been charged with intoxicated assault.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a deadly crash in north Houston, according to the Houston Police said.

On Sunday, Houston police responded to a crash in the 10700 block of Homestead Road around 11 p.m.

Investigators said Ledet was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan northbound and approaching the red light at the intersection of Little York when he crashed into a black Nissan Juke and brown Kia Sportage, who were both stopped at the red light.

Officers said Ledet then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. Witnesses were able to lead officers to Ledet’s location, which was a short distance from the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday, according to police.

The driver and the passenger of the Kia were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.