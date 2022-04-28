Astroworld Festival tragedy headliner Travis Scott set to headline again at massive planned concerts at international venues

HOUSTON – Astroworld Festival headliner Travis Scott is set to headline another festival for the first time since the tragedy in which 10 people died in Houston.

KPRC 2 confirmed that Scott is set to be the headliner of the Sau Paulo weekend of the Primavera Sound festival on Nov. 6, as first reported by TMZ.com.

Though Scott has performed in smaller venues since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, TMZ noted the concert is expected to draw more than 100,000 people. Scott is expected to play three shows total, in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires (Nov. 12) and Santiago, Chile (Nov. 13). TMZ, citing sources, added that Scott will be announcing three U.S. festival performances soon. KPRC 2 has not confirmed that information, but Scott’s representation told KPRC 2 “he may have some fairly big news coming down the road, and he will reach out to us when he knows for sure.”

Scott, according to the festival’s lineup poster on Twitter, is set to perform with Lorde as his fellow headliner.

Ten people died at or shortly after the November 2021 concert in Houston and 300 others were injured.

