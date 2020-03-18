Mattress Mack announces plea for more items to help homebound senior citizens

Gallery Furniture owner Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is calling on Houstonians to help homebound senior citizens.

On March 15, Mack in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson announced a plan to help seniors and low-income families during the global pandemic.

Through their combined efforts, more than 10,000 non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and toiletries were donated for Houstonians in need.

But Mack doesn’t plan to stop there. Mack’s plea is for Houstonians to continue to donate non-perishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, or bottled water for the vulnerable community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off at Gallery Furniture locations.

Coronavirus Do-Gooders

How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak

See which Houston-area grocery stores are hiring temporary workers in high-demand

Food delivery services work to feed children, elderly in need in Houston

Dollar General, Food Town allocate first hour of operation as ‘elderly hour’ to help protect older shoppers

Astros pledge $1M to help employees at Minute Maid Park amid coronavirus closures

H-E-B donates $3M to support organizations helping most vulnerable locals impacted by coronavirus

Sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank

Mattress Mack develops plan to help seniors, families in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Rodeo vendor donates huge inventory of food to Houston Food Bank

Here are all of the ways Houston athletes are helping those impacted by coronavirus

5 simple ways you can support local businesses during coronavirus pandemic

A customer left a $2,500 tip to support an Ohio bar that had to close because of coronavirus

Want to help Houston Rodeo vendors? Here is a list of dozens that you can support online.