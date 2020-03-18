72ºF

Astros pledge $1M to help employees at Minute Maid Park amid coronavirus changes

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2016 file photo shows a wide angle view of Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field. The report Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon, file)
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and owner Jim Crane pledged $1 million to help the employees at Minute Maid Park after massive changes in the sports world caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Houston Astros are proud to join every other Major League Club by pledging $1 million to assist the members of our Astros family that make our fan experience at Minute Maid Park one of the best in baseball,” the team wrote on social media. “Our community and the people of Houston are important to us and now is a time for us to all come together.”

The team went on to say the safety and health of all employees and fans remain their priority.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced that spring training was canceled and Opening Day was delayed by at least two weeks.

