Astros pledge $1M to help employees at Minute Maid Park amid coronavirus changes

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and owner Jim Crane pledged $1 million to help the employees at Minute Maid Park after massive changes in the sports world caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Houston Astros are proud to join every other Major League Club by pledging $1 million to assist the members of our Astros family that make our fan experience at Minute Maid Park one of the best in baseball,” the team wrote on social media. “Our community and the people of Houston are important to us and now is a time for us to all come together.”

The team went on to say the safety and health of all employees and fans remain their priority.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced that spring training was canceled and Opening Day was delayed by at least two weeks.