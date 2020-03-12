MLB to suspend all operations indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak, reports say

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball will suspend all operations indefinitely due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

MLB Insider and ESPN writer Jeff Passan, reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

Passan attributed Dodgers pitcher David Price, who told him, “It’s gotta happen. This is so much bigger than sports. I’ve got two kids.”

For anyone questioning MLB's potentially suspending spring training, I'll refer to David Price as he walked into the Dodgers' facility about an hour ago: "It's gotta happen. This is so much bigger than sports. I've got two kids."



That feeling is shared by many, many in the game. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended its season this week “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. On Thursday, a second Jazz player tested positive.