MLB to suspend all operations indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak, reports say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball will suspend all operations indefinitely due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

MLB Insider and ESPN writer Jeff Passan, reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

Passan attributed Dodgers pitcher David Price, who told him, “It’s gotta happen. This is so much bigger than sports. I’ve got two kids.”

Major League Baseball will suspend all operations and likely delay the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reports that MLB is expected to suspend spring training after a conference call with owners on Thursday afternoon.

The NBA suspended its season this week “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. On Thursday, a second Jazz player tested positive.

