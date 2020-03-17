H-E-B donates $3M to support organizations helping most vulnerable locals impacted by coronavirus

HOUSTON – H-E-B committed $3 million to support organizations that are helping the most vulnerable residents in the area that are impacted by the coronavirus.

The gift is expected to provide relief to Texas’ most vulnerable people including seniors, children and low-income families. Because of the coronavirus, schools are closed, events are canceled and work hours are being cut short. The impact is causing a high demand for resources and H-E-B says it’s ready to help.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State, providing more than 6 million meals. H-E-B will also deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks.

According to a press release, H-E-B will work directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

H-E-B will provide $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families such as Meals on Wheels.