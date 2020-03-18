Food delivery services work to feed children, elderly in need in Houston area

HOUSTON – Local food delivery services are working to feed those in need.

Volunteers with Kids’ Meals in Houston are rushing to deliver close to 6,000 healthy meals for children living in poverty a day right now, which is double what they normally provide.

The meals are delivered free five days a week and the only requirement is to be at the poverty line or below it and have at least one pre-school child.

“I think this is amazing. We’re very thankful for it,” said Tamara Huerta.

“It’s very important. They have been cutting my hours,” said working mother, Arlen Jimenez.

Jimenez said without Kid’s Meals, she would be struggling to feed her 4-year-old son, Mario. She said she works at a Whataburger and said the coronavirus has decreased her paycheck.

In Fort Bend County, Fort Bend Seniors Meals On Wheels is now delivering about 1,300 meals a day to the elderly who cannot get out to get their own food either at the store or at restaurants, which are rapidly shutting down due to the spread of the coronavirus.