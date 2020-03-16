Here are all of the ways Houston athletes are helping those impacted by coronavirus

Houston sports figures have offered financial assistance to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

Here is a look at a few of the efforts:

J. J. Watt of the Huston Texans, right, and Kealia Ohai arrives at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision for NFL/AP Images) (2018 Invision)

Sports power couple J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter said Sunday.

The couple’s donation amounts to over one million meals, which will benefit those in need in the Houston area “during this unprecedented time," Schefter said in a tweet.

Read here.

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer reaches for a ball after tossing it in the air during spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Astros outfielder George Springer is contributing $100,000 for Minute Maid Park employees who will lose wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elimination of sporting contests across the nation has many worried about how full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers will be able to pay bills and provide for their families during this period.

Read here.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is interviewed by the media during the baseball team's FanFest, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Houston. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2020 Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros’ third baseman, Alex Bregman decided to help students in need and donated 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank.

According to the Houston Food Bank, the gift ensures that kids who depend on those free school lunches will get 28 meals per kit.

Read here.

Lance McCullers

Lance McCullers donating 10,000 meals to food bank

Houston Astros Lance McCullers said he is joining up with teammate Alex Bregman and will donate 10,000 meals through the Houston Food Bank.

Here is his Instagram post.

For those who are healthy and feeling altruistic, there are multiple ways to help those in need in the Houston area in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. You don’t even need to step outside your home to help out in a meaningful way.

Here’s how you can help.