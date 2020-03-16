Here are all of the ways Houston athletes are helping those impacted by coronavirus
Houston sports figures have offered financial assistance to help those impacted by the coronavirus.
Here is a look at a few of the efforts:
Sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank
Sports power couple J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter said Sunday.
The couple’s donation amounts to over one million meals, which will benefit those in need in the Houston area “during this unprecedented time," Schefter said in a tweet.
Springer donates $100,000 for Minute Maid employees
Astros outfielder George Springer is contributing $100,000 for Minute Maid Park employees who will lose wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The elimination of sporting contests across the nation has many worried about how full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers will be able to pay bills and provide for their families during this period.
Alex Bregman jumps in to help kids in need during school closures
Houston Astros’ third baseman, Alex Bregman decided to help students in need and donated 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank.
According to the Houston Food Bank, the gift ensures that kids who depend on those free school lunches will get 28 meals per kit.
Lance McCullers donating 10,000 meals to food bank
Houston Astros Lance McCullers said he is joining up with teammate Alex Bregman and will donate 10,000 meals through the Houston Food Bank.
Here is his Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Houston, you have always been there for us and we will always be there for you! I am joining @abreg_1 ‘s effort to support the @houstonfoodbank and will be donating 10 k meals to help the children who would typically be receiving these meals at school during this time!! I urge you all to get involved in some way if you can. The link for the @houstonfoodbank is in my bio!!! ALSO, the @lancemccullersjrfoundation is working on putting a plan in place to continue helping the animals and people of Houston. God bless! 🤘 #houston #htown #houstonfoodbank🍏 #astros
Here’s how you can help in Houston
For those who are healthy and feeling altruistic, there are multiple ways to help those in need in the Houston area in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. You don’t even need to step outside your home to help out in a meaningful way.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.