Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman jumps in to help kids in need during school closures

HOUSTON – People in our city and across the world are dealing with the difficulties and stress brought on by the coronavirus health crisis. However, Houston Astros’ third baseman, Alex Bregman is bringing some good news to the area.

In an effort to keep their students fed during school closures, many districts will be giving curbside meals to students while they are closed.

Bregman also decided to help students in need and donated 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank.

According to the Houston Food Bank, the gift ensures that kids who depend on those free school lunches will get 28 meals per kit.

He is asking people to join with him and make a donation to help keep those kids and more fed.

You can learn more or donate at Houstonfoodbank.org/donatenow.