Astros outfielder George Springer donates $100,000 for Minute Maid employees financially impacted by canceled games, events

HOUSTON – Astros outfielder George Springer is contributing $100,000 for Minute Maid Park employees who will lose wages due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Astros confirmed Saturday.

The elimination of sporting contests across the nation has many worried about how full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers will be able to pay bills and provide for their families during this period.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that the rest of spring training had been canceled, and Opening Day was postponed by at least two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus. Other sports leagues such as the NBA, which has confirmed three of its players have tested positive for coronavirus, have suspended their season until further notice.

The Astros was set to play two exhibition games at Minute Maid Park before Opening Day on March 26. It is likely the league’s 162-game schedule will be delayed, while no announcements have been made yet.

‘This is our family’

Springer was not alone in his efforts to support the Houston community.

MVP runner-up Alex Bregman donated 1,000 food kits to the Houston Food Bank, ensuring that 28,000 meals be available to feed children who depend on free school lunches. In response to the coronavirus, more than 30 school districts across the state have canceled school or extended spring break.

Houston Rockets CEO and President Tad Brown pledged Friday to take care of part-time workers.

“It’s important to Tilman, to all of us, that we take care of the part-time workers who would have worked potentially canceled/rescheduled events,” Brown said. “This is our family, and we always take care of our own.”