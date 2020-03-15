83ºF

Sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Sports power couple J.J. Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter said Sunday.

The couple’s donation amounts to over one million meals, which will benefit those in need in the Houston area “during this unprecedented time," Schefter said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Houston Astros’ third baseman, Alex Bregman donated 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank.

Click here for more information on how to donate to the Houston Food Bank.

