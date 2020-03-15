Mattress Mack develops plan to help seniors, families in need during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Sunday announced a plan to help seniors and low income children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattress Mack is asking Houstonians to donate non-perishable items, cleaning supplies and toiletries that will be dropped off to Houston-area seniors.

"We're going to ask for lots of volunteers to come pick these items up take them to seniors homes or we'll leave them outside on the front door step so we won't contaminate that way,” said Mattress Mack.

Gallery furniture will also do their part to help low income children and their families while their out of school.

“We're going to cook BBQ here every day so the school children who need food can come by and grab a brown paper sack full of BBQ or chicken," said Mattress Mack.

Mattress Mack has started a gofundme page to help pay for the food. He’s also asking for volunteer to help deliver the items collected.

If you like would to donate or volunteer you can you can do so here.