Rodeo vendor donates huge inventory of food to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank is receiving a big donation from a Houston Rodeo vendor after the rodeo was canceled Wednesday.

RCS Carnival Group announced Friday plans to donate items, including unused bread, produce, dairy and some meats.

This donation will feed thousands of families through the Houston Food Bank that was intended to be sold at the rodeo carnival, said Dominic Palmieri, the owner of RCS Carnival Group. The company operates five food booths at the Houston Rodeo.

“We have been so blessed to be part of the Houston community for the past 27 years," Palmieri said. "The RCS carnival vendors felt that it was important to try and give back to the community as much as possible, and are certainly looking forward to coming back again next year.”

Food donations are beneficial in the wake of a national health emergency, said Brian Greene, the president of the Houston Food Bank.

Houston Food Bank will remain operational while utilizing the best available safety precautions, according to Greene. The food bank needs volunteers to help sort and pack food for distribution. To volunteer, click here.

Many vendors traveled to Houston to sell at the rodeo. The early dismissal will cause many businesses to suffer, Palmieri said. Vendors may not have work again until July, as many other events have been postponed.

